3 Maple Leafs changes that could finally break playoff curse

It’s the same story year after year for the Toronto Maple Leafs. It seemed like this year, the team was going to overcome their playoff struggles, but they didn’t. Instead, they lost their eighth Game 7 in a row, dating back to 2013. The team has now won two playoff rounds since 2005.

Year after year, the organization decides to run it back with the same core and structure. After the 2023-24 season, they decided to make a coaching change, firing head coach Sheldon Keefe. Turns out, Keefe was not the problem.

After another disappointing exit from the Stanley Cup Playoffs, it’s clear that changes are needed. Here are three changes the Maple Leafs can make to finally break through their playoff troubles.

3. Create more balance with scoring depth

A key issue with the Leafs lineup is the lack of forward depth. A top-heavy lineup runs into trouble when the top gets cold. This has been a problem for the Leafs with their reliance on core players to get the job done in the playoffs. When they don’t come through, the team lacks the depth needed to push through.

On display in the playoffs, especially in the series against the Florida Panthers, was the lack of scoring and minimal playmaking from the depth players. The lineup needs more balance, and that can be achieved by tweaking the offensive depth. They need middle-six forwards who will make more of an impact.

Some potential free agent options to fill this need are Ryan Donato, Andrew Mangiapane and former Leafs player Connor Brown. The Leafs don’t have a lot of draft picks to work with, but they could also explore trade options.

2. Meet the moment as a team

Pressure has gotten to the Leafs, and they need to overcome it. Easier said than done.



"For me, it's all between the ears. It's a mindset,” head coach Craig Berube said after the Game 7 loss. He believes the team is capable but just didn’t execute.

The Leafs have failed over and over again to meet the moment. Toronto is a tough market to play in. Berube doesn’t think the moment was too big for the team. Yet, they collapsed when it mattered most.

The need for a culture change came up last year. While Berube put in work to change the culture in Toronto, it hasn’t translated into postseason success. Why is this? It seems to trace back to the refusal to shake up the Core 4.

If the organization brings in the right pieces of the puzzle, the culture change that Berube has worked on can pay off by contributing to a more cohesive team that utilizes their chemistry to meet the moment when it counts.

1. Move on from John Tavares and Mitch Marner

Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, William Nylander and John Tavares make up a talented core for the Maple Leafs. Three of them have been together since the 2016-17 season, with Tavares' arrival coming in 2018-19 to form the Core 4. Despite the incredible talent each of them brings to the table, the combination has just never worked.

The decision to keep running it back with the same core has blown up in the organization’s face. With the end of Marner and Tavares’ contracts comes an opportunity to change that. Marner is going to be an expensive and in-demand free agent. There’s been a lot of talk about the inevitability of Marner walking in free agency, but the Leafs need to let both of them go. It's time for a different mix up top.

If the Leafs let both Marner and Tavares walk, they’ll be shopping for a high-impact center and winger. Sam Bennett and Brock Nelson are potential free agent options. Potential options for a winger include Nikolaj Ehlers, Kyle Palmieri and Brock Boeser. Otherwise, the Leafs could look to make a trade to fill these spots.

It’s time for the Leafs to make changes in order to move forward.