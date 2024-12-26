3 Mavericks that need to step up with Luka Doncic sidelined by calf injury
The Dallas Mavericks were dealt a massive blow when Shams Charania reported that Luka Doncic is expected to miss an extended period after suffering a left calf injury during last night’s Christmas Day game.
Doncic, who was averaging 28.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, 7.3 assists, and 2.0 steals, had firmly established himself as an MVP frontrunner and the driving force behind Dallas’ success as the fourth seed in the Western Conference. With Doncic sidelined, the Mavericks’ roster must step up to keep their playoff aspirations alive.
Here are three players who could play pivotal roles in Doncic’s absence:
3. Quentin Grimes
Quentin Grimes has quietly become a key role player for the Mavericks, stepping in admirably during injuries to either Doncic or Kyrie Irving. Known for his sharpshooting, Grimes is averaging a career-high 41.3% from beyond the arc this season while contributing 9.1 points per game.
With Klay Thompson’s early-game struggles impacting Dallas’ consistency, Grimes could see an increased role and more minutes in the rotation. Over the last 10 games, he’s scored in double figures six times, showcasing his potential to deliver impactful performances with a higher offensive workload. Grimes’ defense also makes him a reliable option for Jason Kidd in late-game situations when the team needs a critical stop.
2. Klay Thompson
Klay Thompson is in the twilight of his career, and his scoring averages this season reflect that. However, with Doncic out, the Mavericks need Thompson to channel the form that made him a cornerstone of championship teams with the Golden State Warriors.
Though he’s now primarily part of the second unit, Thompson has been most effective in clutch moments. His 51.2% 3-point shooting in fourth quarters leads the NBA, and over the past six games, he’s averaged 19.5 points while shooting 48% from deep. If the Mavericks can increase his touches and create more off-ball opportunities for him, Thompson could become a reliable offensive weapon during Doncic’s absence.
1. Kyrie Irving: The Primary Scorer
Luka Doncic’s absence gives Kyrie Irving the chance to take center stage as the Mavericks’ primary ball-handler and scoring option. Since joining Dallas, Irving has taken a backseat to Doncic, posting his lowest scoring average since his final season with the Boston Celtics in 2018-19. But last night, Irving stepped into the spotlight, taking 27 field goal attempts — the most he’s had this season outside of another game Doncic missed.
While Irving may not match Doncic’s playmaking or rebounding, he remains one of the most electrifying scorers in the NBA, capable of creating highlight-worthy moments that change the game’s trajectory. If Irving sustains his elevated offensive output, he could not only keep the Mavericks afloat but also enter the MVP conversation himself. With Dallas just 1.5 games behind the second seed in the Western Conference, the stage is set for Irving to elevate his legacy.
Luka Doncic’s injury is undoubtedly a significant setback for Dallas, but it also provides an opportunity for other players to shine. Whether it’s Quentin Grimes emerging as a reliable contributor, Klay Thompson rediscovering his scoring prowess, or Kyrie Irving taking the reins as the team’s leader, the Mavericks have options to remain competitive. How well they adapt could determine their standing in a tight Western Conference race.