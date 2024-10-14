3 Mets to blame for gut-punching Game 1 NLCS loss vs. Dodgers
By Lior Lampert
The New York Mets entered their NLCS clash with the Los Angeles Dodgers with considerable momentum. Alas, that came to a screeching halt in Game 1.
Los Angeles quickly reminded the Mets why they earned the top seed in the National League, winning 9-0. The Dodgers have been in this position before as perennial World Series contenders over the past decade — and their experience was felt.
Meanwhile, the Mets are playing in their first NLCS since 2015. Their lack of championship pedigree was felt across all areas of the ballgame. Between the club's collectively disappointing effort from the plate, pitching woes and managerial miscues, virtually everyone is at fault. However, these three shoulder the most blame for New York's loss to the Dodgers.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB offseason.
3. David Peterson, LHP
Considering the Mets were already down 3-0 when David Peterson entered the contest, he was essentially set up for failure. Nonetheless, the veteran left-hander didn't necessarily help New York's cause.
Peterson allowed four hits and three runs (two earned), striking out two batters in 2.1 innings of relief work. He weathered the storm after incumbent starter Kodai Senga struggled mightily, though it wasn't a particularly stellar performance, especially given it took 40 pitches.
With a sub-24-hour turnaround, the high-volume outing presumably makes Peterson unavailable for Game 2. Moreover, it puts his usage throughout the series in question. Many Mets fans have been calling for the southpaw to replace Senga in the rotation, which suddenly becomes a murky topic of discussion.
2. Kodai Senga, SP
As alluded to in Peterson's section, Senga didn't fare well on the mound in Game 1. He gave up three earned runs on two hits across 1.1 innings pitched, getting yanked for right-hander Reed Garrett.
Senga had issues with his command in his brief time against Los Angeles. His inability to acclimate to the hostile road environment at Dodger Stadium with a pennant title at stake was apparent. But in fairness to him, he hasn't played much baseball in 2024. Rolling him out was a gamble that frankly couldn't have gone much worse for the Mets.
A shoulder injury derailed Senga's campaign, limiting him to one regular-season start. Then, the one-time All-Star suffered a calf strain that sidelined him until the postseason upon returning from the mentioned ailment. Yet, he questionably was tasked with setting the tone for the Mets versus a high-powered Dodgers lineup. With that in mind, this smoothly leads us to the main culprit for New York's crushing defeat.
1. Carlos Mendoza, Manager
Mets manager Carlos Mendoza pulled all the wrong strings in Game 1, starting with the decision to deploy Senga.
Despite Senga having more rest than alternatives like Luis Severino and Sean Manaea, the latter two hurlers were more viable options. Hindsight is always 20/20, but Mendoza made a costly decision that forced him to gut his bullpen.
Mendoza has done an incredible job in his first year as the Mets' skipper, playing a massive role in their second-half turnaround and run to the NLCS. Conversely, Dave Roberts looked as comfortable as ever in the Dodgers dugout.
Ultimately, choosing Senga over Severino/Manaea caused a snowball effect, handicapping Mendoza and the Mets moving forward. Seemingly down multiple arms, New York will be short-handed as they try to overcome an already steep hurdle.