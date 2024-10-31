3 Miami Dolphins who should be on the trade block as Tua Tagovailoa doesn’t fix all
The Miami Dolphins looked like a team that would be drafting in the lottery in the games without their franchise quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa. In the four games without Tua, the Dolphins went 1-3 with a victory over the New England Patriots. They scored just 40 points in Tua's absence. Now, with Tua back on the field, the Dolphins offense looked competent again, scoring 27 points against the Arizona Cardinals.
But the Cardinals scored 28 points, dropping the Dolphins to 2-5 on the season with games against the Buffalo Bills, Green Bay Packers, Houston Texans and San Francisco 49ers still on the schedule. Making the playoffs is quite an uphill battle at this point.
With the NFL trade deadline coming up, there are a few Dolphins who could find themselves on the trade block. Especially after Tua didn't immediately drag the Dolphins out of the mud.
To note, the Dolphins don't need to aggressively sell. However, they could afford to trade a few veterans, especially those on expiring contracts.
3. EDGE Emmanuel Ogbah
If the Dolphins are looking to sell on some of their expiring contracts, the first player that they could float out on the trade block is their edge rusher Emmanuel Ogbah. There are a ton of teams in the league that are looking for edge rushers because there are few things more important than a pass rush in the game of football.
Ogbah, 30, has registered 44 sacks in his professional career. He's been a productive edge rusher for the length of his time in the NFL including two seasons with nine sacks and five seasons with five or more sacks. When it comes to getting after the quarterback, Ogbah has been good at it for quite some time.
In 2024, he's registered two sacks, five TFLs, two passes defensed and an interception. Ogbah has experience playing both the edge and in the interior defensive line. His experience on defense would be a huge asset to any acquiring team.
There are plenty of teams that would be interested in acquiring Ogbah this season. One team that comes to mind is the Detroit Lions, who are already dealing with the loss of Aidan Hutchinson. Detroit is also battling other injuries in their front seven that could make acquiring Ogbah a good call.
It's unknown as to whether the Dolphins will look to bring him back in 2025 or not. With that in mind, it wouldn't be a bad idea to move him before the trade deadline.
2. DL Calais Campbell
When looking at the Dolphins roster, the expiring veterans are the pieces that stick out to be traded. The veterans would be valuable to other teams, especially those with proven track records in the NFL. The expiring contracts are easier for the Dolphins to trade because they're set to enter unrestricted free agency this offseason. So, a player like defensive lineman Calais Campbell, who fits both criteria above, would make a ton of sense to be moved this season, if the Dolphins are okay with taking a bit of a step backwards to set their team up for success in 2025.
Campbell, 38, has long been one of the more productive defensive linemen in the league. He's a six-time Pro Bowler and a one time All-Pro while also being a member of the Hall of Fame All-2010's Team. Campbell has recorded 182 TFLs, 107.5 sacks and 18 forced fumbles over the course of his illustrious NFL career.
But his time with the Dolphins could be coming to an end. Campbell is playing the last stretch of games in his career, with a return in 2025 looking less and less likely as time goes by. Trading him to a team like the Lions or Ravens would make a ton of sense.
1. RB Raheem Mostert
The first two players on this list were expiring players. Trading the expiring contracts is easier on both sides. For the Dolphins, they're dealing from players that won't be back in 2025. For the other team, it wouldn't attach them to a long contract that comes with a ton of money on it. But, the third player, and the top player, on this list is under contract in 2025.
The third player on this list is the veteran running back Raheem Mostert. Mostert is on the older side for a running back, but he was absolutely incredible in 2023, so it's tough to imagine that he wouldn't net a decent Day 3 pick in a trade.
Last year, Mostert carried the ball 209 times for 1,012 yards and 18 touchdowns, ranking as one of the top running backs in the league. This year, the production has dropped off, but a combination of Tua Tagovailoa's injury and the break out of De'Von Achane has caused this.
If Mostert was moved, say to the Cowboys, he would be at the top of their committee of running backs. There are multiple teams around the league that could use an additonal back that has the potential to play at the level that Mostert did last season.