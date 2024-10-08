3 midseason trades 76ers need to leapfrog KAT, Brunson-led Knicks
Following a successful offseason, the Philadelphia 76ers are on the brink of Eastern Conference dominance. However, the New York Knicks, bolstered by a significant trade that brought Karl-Anthony Towns to their roster, pose a formidable challenge.
The 76ers went all out this summer to field the best roster around former MVP Joel Embiid, signing former Clippers star Paul George and re-signing Tyrese Maxey to a massive extension.
They managed to bring in much-needed depth, adding some solid role players like Andre Drummond and Caleb Martin, and drafting Jared McCain out of Duke. Its clear that the goal is win it all come June. However, after a massive roster overhaul, the New York Knicks may have created a gap between themselves and the 76ers.
Both teams are extremely talented, well-coached, and deep at every position, but the Knicks seem like the better roster right now, especially after beating the 76ers in the first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs last year, before any of these changes.
Still, the 76ers can put together a trade in the middle of the season that could put them on par with the New York Knicks or, in some cases, better.
Subscribe to The Whiteboard, FanSided's daily email newsletter on everything basketball. If you like The Whiteboard, share it with a friend! If you don't like The Whiteboard, share it with an enemy!
Portland Trail Blazers
The Portland Trail Blazers' overall direction for next season is clear — to bottom out in the hope of getting the best chance to get the No.1 overall pick.
The Trail Blazers acquired several veteran players in the Damian Lillard trade a few years ago and could benefit from finding a new home for some of those vet to free up minutes for their younger talent. The 76ers could look to acquire one in particular: Robin Williams III.
Williams III is a solid, big man. That was made clear throughout his time with the Celtics.
However, his days in the Pacific Northwest may be numbered after the Trail Blazers drafted Donovan Clingan out of UConn. A trade to Philadelphia could bring new life to the talented big man, who would be playing for a title contender.
He could be a solid backup for Joel Embiid. He would give them a younger option up front over Andre Drummond and a quality big man who can start when Embiid is dealing with injury. They'd also have more size to throw at a Knicks team that is still thin in the middle with KAT, Mitchell Robinson injured and the undersized Precious Achiuwa.
2. Washington Wizards
With the Wizards entering year two of what is expected to be a lengthy rebuild, they can look to move on from some of their veteran players. Malcolm Brogdon is one in particular who could benefit from finding a new home.
The 76ers should look to bring in the eight-year guard, as he would be a solid upgrade at shooting guard next to Maxey in the backcourt or even a threat off the bench. Brogdon was great last season, averaging 15.7 points per game, 5.5 assists, and 3.8 rebounds. At 31 years old, he still has a lot of great years left in him to perform at a high level.
If traded to Philly, the 76ers get another dynamic scoring option behind George, Embiid, Maxey, and another secondary playmaker. In return, the Wizards can get several draft picks from the 76ers or even Kelly Oubre Jr. in the trade to make it financially viable.
Utah Jazz
The Utah Jazz are entering an exciting yet interesting point in their franchise history. They aren't bad enough to completely bottom out, yet they good enough to compete with some of the better teams in the Western Conference.
Although they resigned star power forward Lauri Markkanen to a massive extension, locking him down for the long haul, they must address several questions about their roster.
For starters, they could send several key role players to the 76ers in return for draft picks, and younger players, in particular, who could benefit from finding a new home is Collin Sexton.
Sexton, throughout his NBA Career, has proven to be a dynamic scorer off the bench, in some cases a spark plug for the Jazz offense last year. He can instantly replicate that in Philly, as he would serve as someone who puts up points off the 76ers off the bench.
This move could further solidify Keyonte George as the Jazz's point guard of the future. Meanwhile, the 76ers could add another dynamic scorer who can fill in off the bench or as a starting shooting guard.