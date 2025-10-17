3 Minnesota Lynx players who definitely won't be back next season

This WNBA offseason should be an interesting one. With the CBA still up for negotiation and not really looking like it's progressing, there could very well be a lockout to start the offseason. This could put a pause on any free agency activity. But let's stay optimistic and talk about it anyway in hopes that everything goes smoothly.

The Minnesota Lynx are coming off their second straight season where they were the favorites all season long, came so close to a title, but went home in brutal fashion. This could absolutely impact the way the players and organization approach this offseason. Will they try to keep as many of their core players who have led them through deep playoff runs? Or will they move things around in hopes of sparking new success?

Minnesota's entire starting five are free agents this offseason, leaving a lot of room for the roster to change. There are a couple that I would be shocked to see leave, like Napheesa Collier. But let's take a look at the top three that, if I had to guess, we won't see back in Minnesota.

Kayla McBride

McBride joined the Lynx in 2021 after spending the first 7 years of her career with the San Antonio Stars, who turned into the Las Vegas Aces. She has been a reliable starter since entering the league; she has never played in a game she did not start. She has also been a consistent scorer, including this year, where she averaged 14.2 points per game. When she gets going, she is incredibly hard for teams to stop. There are plenty of teams looking to add veteran experience to their rosters and will be pursuing McBride aggressively this offseason.

Bridget Carleton

Carleton has spent pretty much her entire career with Minnesota, becoming a consistent starter over the last two seasons. Although, I am not sure if the Lynx will be too aggressive in keeping Carleton, which would leave her for other teams to grab. She averaged 6.5 points in 27.9 minutes per game this season. She could provide veteran experience to another team, while also having room to improve, which she has shown signs of. Carleton would also be a great player for an expansion team to pick up. So maybe we will see her with the Toronto Tempo, or Portland Fire, after the expansion draft.

Jessica Shepard

Shepard was drafted by the Lynx in 2019 and has been a dynamic bench player for them. She missed the entire 2024 season due to suspension after breaking the WNBA CBA's prioritization rules — but she returned this season and had a solid season. She averaged 8.0 points and 7.3 rebounds per game this season. She also had her first career triple-double this season. Shepard was a frontrunner for the Sixth Player of the Year award throughout this season. She could be an intriguing player for teams to go after in the offseason. I could see her being a starter next season, but she could also be a great asset for teams looking to add depth to their bench. Either way, I think Minnesota and Shepard move on from each other.

