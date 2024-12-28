3 more moves Andrew Friedman needs to make to round out Dodgers superteam
The Los Angeles Dodgers struck again on Friday night, reuniting with slugging outfielder Teoscar Hernandez on a three-year, $66 million deal. Hernandez is a perfect way for Andrew Friedman to round out his team's lineup, solidfying left field and adding another 30-homer threat to hit behind Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman in the middle of the lineup. At this point, with Hernandez and Blake Snell on board, it's hard to see where this team's weakness might lie as it eyes a World Series repeat in 2025.
But that doesn't mean that Friedman and Co. are done adding talent. These are the Dodgers we're talking about after all, and the Dodgers are never content with good enough. Sure, they might have already assembled a superteam, but Juan Soto is in the NL now, and there's still plenty of time left in this offseason for Los Angeles to keep its foot on the accelerator. Here's how.
3. Find a way to include Gavin Lux in a trade for OF Luis Robert
Lux has never quite lived up to his prospect billing in L.A., whether due to injury or inconsistency at the plate. But he just turned 27, and he's still an excellent athlete with the ability to play both middle infielde spots. He's still a valuable trade chip, after all, and with both Mookie Betts and Tommy Edman in tow, the Dodgers can afford to make him available and still have their up-the-middle defense more than covered.
So why not see whether the Chicago White Sox would be interested in a package involving Lux and a top prospect for outfielder Luis Robert? We know the Dodgers are interested, and it's not hard to see why: Robert has five-tool upside, and acquiring him would allow Edman to slide back onto the infield and create a formidable outfield trio of Robert, Hernandez and a Michael Conforto/Andy Pages platoon in right field.
2. Sign LHP Tanner Scott
This is arguably the most obvious free-agent fit out there. The Dodgers need one more impact arm in the bullpen given the injury concerns surrounding guys like Blake Treinen and Michael Kopech, and they don't have a superlative lefty option for Dave Roberts to call on in the highest-leverage spots.
Scott would check both those boxes, one of the game's foremost whiff artists who sits in the high 90s with a wipeout slider from the left side. His command will always be a bit of an issue, but he's gotten it under control enough over the past couple of seasons to emerge as one of the very best relievers in baseball, and it comes with the added benefit of poaching a player from L.A.'s most dangerous division rival. Speaking of which ...
1. Win the sweepstakes for RHP Roki Sasaki
We've yet to get official word that the Dodgers have landed an in-person meeting with Sasaki, but at this point it's safe to assume that it's just Los Angeles keeping things hush-hush after some ill-timed leaks nearly cost them Shohei Ohtani last winter. The addition of Snell was a big boost to a rotation that still carries a bunch of injury risk into 2025, but Sasaki is too rare an opportunity to pass up, a 23-year-old budding ace who could turn into the biggest bargain in the Majors thanks to the rules surrounding international amateur free agents.
Maybe Sasaki wants to be a slightly smaller market than L.A., or maybe he wants to strike out on his own rather than sharing a market with Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto. But the Dodgers have a ton to offer the righty, from a loaded roster to easy travel back to Japan, and Friedman should do whatever it takes to land what could win dup being the steal of the offseason.