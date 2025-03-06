3 more New York Rangers who shouldn't be back after Reilly Smith trade

Due to a midseason skid, the New York Rangers have made several roster changes in the 2024-25 season, including shipping their captain Jacob Trouba to Anaheim in December. Kaapo Kakko was traded to Seattle.

The Rangers have been active ahead of the trade deadline. Last week, they sent Ryan Lindgren and Jimmy Vesey to the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for Juuso Parssinen and Calvin de Haan as well as conditional second and fourth round draft picks.

It was clear that the Rangers were going to trade Reilly Smith ahead of the deadline. He was held out of three games for roster management purposes before the deal was made. Smith was traded to The Vegas Golden Knights in exchange for a third round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft and prospect Brendan Brisson. Smith returns to Vegas, where he won the Stanley Cup in 2023.

With less than 24 hours left until the trade deadline, more moves could still be made. Especially since the Rangers are fighting their way into the playoff picture. The Rangers are in buy-and-sell mode, sending out players who probably weren’t going to return next year but also strengthening the current roster for the playoff hunt. More Rangers who survive the trade deadline will be on their way out this summer. Here are 3 Rangers who shouldn’t be back in the 2025-26 season.

3. Jonathan Quick

Despite the Rangers’ midseason skid, Jonathan Quick has been having a good season. This winter, he became the first United States-born goalie to reach 400 NHL wins. He has a .903 SV% and a 2.92 GAA this year.

There have been some whispers about the possibility of Quick being traded ahead of the deadline. He is a pending unrestricted free agent and the market for available goaltenders is limited. Nothing too loud has come up, though, so it looks like he’ll be with the Rangers through the rest of the season. With his contract expiring, Quick and the Rangers will have a decision to make about next year. The Rangers may decide to move on to someone younger.

Another factor in whether or not Quick will be back next season is age. He is 39-years-old. Last season, Quick expressed wanting to play at least one more year. It’s unclear where he stands on that now and whether he has the desire to stick around beyond this year. Quick might decide to hang it up.

2. Zac Jones

Zac Jones has been a name in trade rumors throughout the season. Earlier in the season, the defenseman expressed frustration to the media over his lack of a role with the team. He was given permission by the Rangers to speak with other teams about a trade but nothing has come from that.

Jones has spent a lot of time as a healthy scratch this season. With Adam Fox currently injured and Ryan Lindgren being traded, Jones has had an opportunity to get back into the Rangers’ lineup. The change in their situation with defensemen makes it less likely that Jones will be shipped out before the deadline. But his future with the team still doesn’t feel very secure.

The Rangers have continued to shop Jones but haven’t found a trade partner. The 24-year-old is set to become a restricted free agent this offseason. Given that Jones has not yet found a consistent role with the Rangers, they might ship him out this summer.

1. Chris Kreider

The noise about a Chris Kreider trade is very loud. He’s the longest-tenured Ranger, but he’s also the most likely not to be on the team anymore next season. He could be gone sooner than that, like in the next 24 hours.

Kreider has not been up to the elite level he has been at in the past. He has 21 points in 48 games. The 33-year-old winger's name was sent around in December on the list of players who could be moved this season amid the Rangers’ struggles. He has two years remaining on his contract.

However, Kreider is currently on the Injured Reserve with a back injury. This put a damper on the trade talks. It’s harder to move a player while he’s injured. He also has a 15-team no trade list, which makes a trade more difficult. But even if Kreider survives the deadline, he isn’t expected to make it to next season in New York.

These three Rangers may be on their way out of New York.