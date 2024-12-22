3 more Quinn Ewers transfer destinations after QB leads Texas past Clemson
The Texas Longhorns made it to the Peach Bowl with a win over Clemson in the first round of the College Football Playoff. Quarterback Quinn Ewers was at the helm, but it's been clear for a while now that these games are his last hurrah in Austin.
Texas is expected to start Arch Manning in 2025, giving Ewers a decision: He can declare for the NFL Draft or he can jump in the transfer portal to use his final year of college eligibility elsewhere.
Considering the NIL dollars he can command, coming back to school wouldn't be an unreasonable idea. His draft projections are all over the place, from Top 5 to Day 2.
We at FanSided have already proposed some fits for Ewers in the portal, including dark horse suitors and programs that could vie for a national title with him. After his playoff showing, we're looking at a few more.
Notre Dame
Before the Longhorns notched their CFP victory, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish opened the first round with an emphatic win over Indiana.
Riley Leonard had a solid outing with 201 yards through the air and 30 yards on the ground. He threw a touchdown and an interception. Ewers isn't a one-for-one replacement for Leonard, whose skillset involves a lot more running. However, he is a veteran passer whose arm could make up for the loss of Leonard's legs next season.
Ewers obviously hopes to win a national title this go around. If he doesn't, Notre Dame would be an excellent landing spot to make the third time a charm. It worked out for Leonard, that's for sure. Whether the Irish are coming off a title win or still looking for that elusive trophy, they need another quarterback to lead them in 2025.
The NFL is waiting for Ewers but Notre Dame is Notre Dame. The draft can wait one more year for him to join a storied program in search of their first championship in decades. Pulling that off would make him a legend among legends.
Michigan
It's pretty simple: Michigan didn't have a quarterback in 2024 and that's why they were 7-5. The Wolverines picked up the No. 1 passer in the class of 2025, Bryce Underwood, but that doesn't mean they shouldn't look to add a veteran stopgap to give him time to get ready.
It wouldn't get better than Ewers for the Wolverines. And it might not get better than Michigan for the QB.
In Ann Arbor, Ewers would have the support of a program committed to fielding a stout rushing attack and a sturdy defense. Like J.J. McCarthy, Ewers could elevate everything with his passing ability. At the same time, Ewers could improve his draft stock without having to look over his shoulder at Arch Manning.
It's notable that Ewers has played a significant portion of this season while dealing with an injury. An extra healthy season could be critical towards putting more high-level play on tape. Playing behind that Michigan offensive line would help him do that.
Ole Miss
If there's one thing Lane Kiffin does as well, if not better, than Steve Sarkisian, it's developing quarterbacks. The Ole Miss head coach knows offense and his teams showcase the skills of his passers.
The Rebels are losing Jaxson Dart to graduation after he posted 2,875 yards, 25 touchdowns and just six interceptions. So Kiffin needs a new quarterback.
The expectation is for Austin Simmons to take the reins. He's been auditioning for that role since arriving on campus in 2023. Still, Ole Miss has taken a look at transfer portal quarterbacks to fill out their depth chart. If Ewers became available, it would be tough to imagine Kiffin turning a blind eye.
After just missing out this season, Kiffin wants to make it to the College Football Playoff. Ewers would give him the quarterback play he needs to pull that off.