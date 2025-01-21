3 more stars Dodgers can add with little-to-no resistance before Opening Day
The Los Angeles Dodgers continue to assert their dominance over Major League Baseball following their World Series triumph, most recently by signing elite reliever Tanner Scott to a four-year, $72 million deal. Adding Scott to a roster that already boasts Roki Sasaki, Blake Snell, Teoscar Hernández, and Michael Conforto demonstrates that the Dodgers are fully committed to building a juggernaut for 2025.
Despite their seemingly endless resources and talent pool, the Dodgers have the capacity to further bolster their roster by targeting a few key remaining free agents. Here are three potential additions who could round out an already formidable team:
3. Clayton Kershaw
Re-signing franchise legend Clayton Kershaw would be a sentimental and practical move for the Dodgers. The future Hall of Famer has spent his entire illustrious career in Los Angeles, earning three Cy Young Awards, an MVP, and a long-awaited World Series title in 2020.
Though Kershaw's 2024 season was cut short due to a left toe injury, limiting him to just seven starts, his leadership, experience, and pedigree could still provide immense value. A one-year, incentive-laden deal could give the Dodgers depth and flexibility in a rotation that dealt with injuries last season. Beyond the on-field contribution, bringing Kershaw back for what could be his final MLB season would be a fitting tribute to his legacy.
2. Anthony Rizzo
While the Dodgers already have Freddie Freeman anchoring first base, signing veteran slugger Anthony Rizzo would provide valuable depth and versatility. Rizzo’s 2024 season with the New York Yankees was marred by injuries, including a right forearm issue and a fractured finger, but he remains a high-caliber defender and a respected leader.
Adding Rizzo as a backup option would give the Dodgers the luxury of resting Freeman periodically without sacrificing defensive quality or a left-handed power bat. With 15 years of MLB experience, Rizzo also brings postseason pedigree and the potential to add another World Series ring to his résumé. For a team aiming for perfection, Rizzo would be a low-risk, high-reward insurance policy.
1. Tommy Kahnle
After watching the crosstown Mets pilfer Juan Soto and Clay Holmes from the Yankees, the Dodgers could make a savvy bullpen upgrade by signing Tommy Kahnle. The 34-year-old reliever was a vital piece of the Yankees' bullpen in 2024, posting a stellar 2.11 ERA over 50 appearances and demonstrating remarkable consistency.
Kahnle’s 16.1-inning scoreless streak during the season and his dominance in the postseason, including a historic 56 straight changeups in one outing, underscore his reliability under pressure. With a 2.08 ERA, seven strikeouts, and one save in limited postseason innings, Kahnle would fit seamlessly into the Dodgers' already elite bullpen. His ability to thrive in high-leverage situations could be the final touch in perfecting their pitching staff.