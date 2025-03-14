3 most important games left on the Knicks schedule

The NBA playoffs have given fans some of the most memorable matchups in recent years, and few teams know this better than the New York Knicks. From taunting Trae Young in 2021 to booing Joel Embiid out of the building in 2024, the Knicks and their fans transform into a different breed in the postseason.

But before we see what this year’s squad is truly made of, 17 regular-season games remain — each crucial in solidifying their championship aspirations. While New York has struggled against the league’s elite, they’ve repeatedly proven their fight and resilience, grinding out tough games for 48 minutes a night.

With the 19th-hardest remaining schedule, there’s no reason for extra stress — but not all games are created equal. Here are three matchups the Knicks must treat like playoff games as they gear up for the postseason.

3. Tuesday, April 8th vs. Boston Celtics

Any Knicks-Celtics matchup is must-watch, but this one has extra weight. Jalen Brunson is expected to be back by early April, and if the team stays healthy, this could be New York’s first true test at full strength against Boston this season.

So far, the Celtics have dominated the Knicks, winning by a combined 63 points across three meetings. Their balanced attack and deep roster have been overwhelming, showcasing exactly why they’re the reigning NBA champions.

Boston is looking to sweep the season series for the first time since 2019-20, but the Knicks have a habit of spoiling those plans in their final matchup. If Tom Thibodeau has learned anything from these games, it’s that Boston is the team to beat in the East. Expect a statement effort from the Knicks.

2. Friday, April 11th vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

If there’s a team that’s been giving New York nightmares, it’s the Cleveland Cavaliers. Sitting atop the East standings, the Cavs have been one of the NBA’s best teams all season, and they’ve dominated their two matchups against the Knicks.

New York has a -43 point differential against Cleveland this year, though there are some asterisks — the first game was close, and the second was played without Josh Hart and Mitchell Robinson.

This April 11th showdown will be different — a Madison Square Garden rematch with revenge on the table. Knicks fans haven’t forgotten the first-round win over the Cavs in 2023, and this could be a playoff preview with serious intensity.

1. Sunday, April 13th vs. Brooklyn Nets

The final game of the regular season always delivers something special for the Knicks. In 2023, Obi Toppin dropped 34 points. In 2024, Jalen Brunson went off for 40, leading New York to their 50th win.

This year, the Brooklyn Nets stand in the way, but history suggests this won’t be much of a fight. The Knicks have won nine straight games against Brooklyn, reminding the Nets who runs New York.

Thibodeau may rest his starters, giving the reserves a chance to shine, but regardless of who plays, the goal is the same — end the season on a high note and carry momentum into the playoffs.

The Knicks have an opportunity to make a deep playoff run, but how they close out these final 17 games will say a lot about their championship potential. Beating top-tier teams like Boston and Cleveland would send a powerful message, while ending the regular season with a win over Brooklyn would set the tone for what’s ahead.

The playoff atmosphere is coming early — and the Knicks need to embrace it now if they want to be ready for the real thing.