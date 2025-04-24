3 most likely stars to dethrone John Cena as WWE champion after WrestleMania 41

All good things must come to an end. Like every champion before him, John Cena will eventually lose his belt. The only question is when it’ll happen, as he only has 27 appearances left before he retires for good.

Cena just captured his record-breaking 17th world title at WrestleMania 41, defeating Cody Rhodes in the main event, with an assist from Travis Scott. While the buildup was controversial and continues to spark backlash, the win remains a major milestone in WWE history. That’s why whoever eventually ends Cena’s reign, no matter how long it lasts, will step into a spotlight of their own, with a moment bound to feel significant.

3. Bron Breakker

Upon arriving on the main roster in 2024, Bron Breakker quickly became a highlight-reel machine—his explosive spears, raw power, and surprising finesse looked like something straight out of SportsCenter. His moments were made for social media, the kind you could watch on loop all day. WWE saw the potential, strapped a rocket to his back, and let him tear through the mid-card throughout the back half of 2024 and into early 2025.

Now, after dropping the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41, Breakker has aligned himself with Seth Rollins and officially become a Paul Heyman guy. While he may not have the same aura as Brock Lesnar, the parallels are clear: a freakishly athletic powerhouse who commands attention in the ring but benefits from having a top-tier talker in his corner. He’s not yet a polished promo, but with Heyman amplifying his talents, WWE has positioned Breakker to take the next leap in his rise.

That brings us to the WWE title picture and Cena. Breakker may not be ready right now, but it feels inevitable that he’ll break into the world title scene sooner rather than later. He could even be the one to take the belt before the year is out. The situation can present Breakker as a dominant heel, and Cena turning face one final time before stepping away, ultimately passing the torch. Cena drops the title, and in doing so, elevates Breakker into a star and future WrestleMania headliner—maybe as soon as 2026.

2. CM Punk

CM Punk may not need the Undisputed WWE Championship at this stage of his career, but there’s a strong argument that he’d still make sense as Cena’s eventual opponent—especially if WWE is building toward a long-term, marquee clash. The history between Cena and Punk is rich with iconic moments, and setting up a match years down the line, with or without the title, would give both men a compelling final chapter. It’s a rivalry that transcends belts and speaks to legacy and pride, and who truly represents the heart of WWE.

That’s exactly why Punk shouldn’t be the one to take the title from Cena. While he could believably dethrone him, the Straight Edge Superstar doesn’t gain much from a title win at this point—his legacy is already established, and he remains one of the most over performers on the roster. Whoever defeats Cena should be someone who needs the moment: a rising star WWE wants to cement or a next-generation talent looking to define themselves.

1. Cody Rhodes

Yes, Rhodes just lost the WWE title in controversial fashion. Now might be the right time for him to take a step back—not just from the title picture, but possibly from TV until after Backlash. A brief absence could help refresh his character, shift the crowd’s reaction back in his favor, and set the stage for the next chapter in his evolution.

But it makes sense for Rhodes to seek revenge, especially after Scott interrupted the match and Cena used the championship belt to attack Rhodes, leading to his eventual victory. The story doesn't feel complete without an attempt to reclaim the title; then again, we just saw The Rock disappear, physically and verbally, after setting up the biggest storyline of WrestleMania 41, so it's plausible that fans never receive the second part of this feud.

If their program continues, keep Rhodes and Cena apart until later this year, perhaps building to a match at SummerSlam or a major show at Madison Square Garden. Both would be prime stages for a title change and the kind of moment that could truly solidify Rhodes as the guy. It would only elevate his star further and eventually set him up to be dethroned by a young, rising heel like Bron Breakker.