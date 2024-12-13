3 moves the Cowboys must make in the NFL Draft with Jones family preparing for 'tight offseason'
Dallas Cowboys fans hoping to see their favorite team's roster strengthened via free agency in the offseason are in for a major disappointment. Executive vice president Stephen Jones is already telling everyone who will listen that Dallas doesn't have money to spend on free agents. That means any significant roster improvement will have to come via the draft.
The Cowboys already have over $9 million in dead cap and expect that number to rise after veterans like Zack Martin and DeMarcus Lawrence eventually make their way off the roster. The team's lack of financial flexibility puts extra pressure on the front office to find several high-impact rookies in this year's draft class. Nailing the first-round pick is imperative. Finding a hidden gem or two in later rounds will also be crucial.
Cowboys fans need to already start planning for an eventful pre-draft process. Dallas needs to make these three moves if they're going to really improve their roster with the best rookies possible.
Cowboys draft move No. 1: Select Kelvin Banks in Round 1
Dallas currently projects to have a pick just outside the top-10 but it's conceivable they could move up the board by losing a few more games down the stretch. No matter what, they need to find a way to draft an impact offensive lineman with their first-round selection.
NFL scouts are split over whether or not Texas standout Kelvin Banks will be a guard or tackle at the next level, but he profiles as a high-impact lineman no matter what. Dallas needs to do whatever is required to make sure they land him in the first round. That might require a small move up the board no matter where their pick ultimately lands.
Banks' best quality as a blocker is the athleticism he shows as a run blocker. He isn't a classic mauler but he shows an uncanny ability to get to the second level and springs his running backs for big gains. That can be a huge asset for the Cowboys' offense no matter who is running the ball for them in 2025.
Jones and the front office need to improve their offensive front if they want to unlock the talent their skill players possess. Adding Banks in Round 1 can help them maximize the talent of stars like Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb. Drafting a lineman early isn't a sexy move, but it's time for the Cowboys to value substance over style.
Cowboys draft move No. 2: Draft Quinshon Judkins in the middle rounds
Plenty of Cowboys fans are desperate for their team to nab Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty in the first round. This roster isn't in a position to invest a premium pick at a non-premium position. That's why Dallas should bide their time and wait until the middle rounds to draft their new starting running back.
Ohio State's Quinshon Judkins has big-time talent but he should hear his name called somewhere in Round 3. That's a perfect spot in the draft for Dallas to jump on a running back. He may not be ready to be a star when Week 1 arrives, but it's easy to envision a scenario where he plays like a solid starter by the time the middle of his rookie campaign rolls around.
The Ohio State star has a strong, thick lower body that helps him break tackles at an impressive clip. Judkins also has above-average speed for a feature back that permits him to turn those missed tackles into explosive plays. He still has work to do in pass protection but Judkins has the frame and willingness to figure that out with some quality coaching at the next level.
The Cowboys should not reach for a running back too early in the draft but they should come out of the event with someone who can absorb meaningful carries next year. Judkins is a great fit for their system and should be a priority in the third round.
Cowboys draft move No. 3: Use a second round pick on Landon Jackson
Dallas needs help on both sides of the ball via this year's draft class. In particular, their coaching staff needs to find defensive lineman who give them more versatility up front. That's what makes landing Arkansas' Landon Jackson in Round 2 a perfect cure for what ails the Cowboys defense.
Jackson has the size of a defensive tackle who has the right combination of speed and technique to be an outside rusher on obvious passing downs. He plays with excellent effort which allows him to overcome some questionable technique. That technique can be refined at the next level which gives Jackson the chance to blossom into a high-impact edge rusher.
The big question on Jackson is whether or not the Cowboys can stand pat in Round 2 and wait for him to fall to them. He is a prospect whose stock could rise during the pre-draft process. Some mocks already have him going off the board in Round 1 and it only takes one team to fall in love with him to keep him away from Dallas.
Even if Jackson isn't available the Cowboys need to add another high-energy player to their defensive line rotation early in the draft. He's the best fit but not the only guy Jones and the front office should keep their eye on.