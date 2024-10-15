3 moves the Aces need to make to get back to the WNBA Finals
The Las Vegas Aces watched the New York Liberty celebrate their 3-1 victory and stormed off the court for the last time in 2024. Las Vegas was trying to become the second franchise (Houston Comets) to win three straight titles but came up short and are now planning for revenge.
Despite losing in the semifinals, the Aces have a lot to look forward to. A'ja Wilson took her game to another level, averaging 26.9 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 2.3 assists while shooting 51.8 percent from the floor.
Chelsea Gray received a clean bill of health as the season came to a close. Tiffany Hayes won Sixth Women of the Year and gave this team another reliable playmaker. Kelsey Plum and Jackie Young are still a core part of this team's success.
Las Vegas may have lost the battle but the war is far from over. The franchise's window to extend their dynasty is still open, but they need to make some strong offseason moves to compete for the title next season.
Here are three moves that the Aces can make this offseason.
3. Land a free agent for front court depth
Wilson had a phenomenal season, which led to her third MVP title, but she needs a frontcourt mate who can take the pressure off of her on both ends of the floor.
The Aces' starting lineup consists of three guards who were undersized in the semifinals to the Liberty and their size disadvantage was an issue. Las Vegas needs to consider trying to sign Brittney Griner, Natasha Howard or Satou Sabally.
Obviously trying to land Griner or Sabally may not be possible but the uncertainty with the Phoenix Mercury and Dallas Wings does leave a slight possibility. However, the Aces need to try because they were two wins away from the finals and they have leverage to sell their brand to free agents.
Howard may be the more realistic option, and she is a veteran who can create her own shot, play defense, run the floor and look to score when needed. She finished the season averaging 17.6 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 2.9 assists despite missing a good chunk of the season due to a foot injury.
The Flordia State product's 3-point percentage has declined over the years but her roles have changed since leaving the Seattle Storm in 2021. In Dallas, she is the third scoring option behind Arike Ogunbowale and Sabally. Howard set perfect screens, cut to the basketball, and found the open player for a shot. Her ability to attack the glass on defense ends possessions for the opponents. She will be able to flow with Wilson because she moves without the ball and can contribute in other ways.
2. Invest in younger guards
Some critics and analysts are hinting that the franchise needs to move away from Gray as she turns 33 this year. The team doesn't need to move on from her but they do need to find a suitable backup that can contribute.
At the beginning of the season, it was clear that Las Vegas struggled to get into their offensive sets and execute in late-game situations without Gray. The organization ended up waiving Dyaisha Fair and relied on Sydney Colson.
The Aces were able to get away with their lack of depth at point guard for most of the season. But they need to add a guard who can contribute on offense and hold her own on defense. This season there were too many times in the postseason or at the end of games where Plum and Hayes were gassed because of them playing point guard.
Colson is one of the leaders of this team with the brightest personality, but it may be time to move on. The organization should consider trying to sign Erica Wheeler whose role dwindled in Indiana as the season progressed or reconsider bringing Fair back (if improved).
If Wheeler is too expensive in free agency and Fair isn't an option, the franchise should consider Shatori Walker-Kimbrough. The Washington Mystics relied on her heavily and she started to take on the leadership role with their rebuild in D.C. Walker-Kimbrough could be a great bench player who can play point guard and impact the game in multiple facets. She was on the 2019 Washington championship team, so the experience is there.
1. Execute precise free-agency moves
The moment franchises can speak with free agents, LV needs to re-sign Plum and Hayes. Both were an integral part of the team's success this season.
Ultimately, the Aces need to ensure that Plum returns because she is a key piece to their dynasty. She can score, defend and handle the ball but her mental toughness is something that keeps this team moving.
Over the offseason, she experienced a lot of change in her personal life but still contributed night in and night out. Hayes ended her retirement early to take one more shot at a championship, losing in the semifinals will encourage her to come back.
Las Vegas will have to entice Hayes to re-sign because she was a huge spark from the bench and she wasn't afraid of the moment. She gelled with the rest of the team and extended plays with her hustle.
Although Alysha Clark is a huge factor in what the team does, she was too passive in the postseason. There were numerous times when her teammates expressed frustration with her passing up shots. Clark is a glue-type player who can defend and knock down open shots, but her time in Las Vegas may be up. The franchise needs more scoring and consistency off the bench.
In addition to Clark, the organization needs to move on from Kierstan Bell, who was plagued with injury this season. She made major contributions when the team captured their first title in 2022, but it was limited.
The franchise will need to be creative in free agency and trade because they lost their 2025 draft pick.