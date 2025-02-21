3 Najee Harris replacements Steelers need no matter who's playing QB

Najee Harris’ free agency is becoming an inflection point for the Pittsburgh Steelers organization. His four straight 1,000-yard seasons were invaluable to Pittsburgh’s ground attack however he’ll be a costly player to bring back into the fold.

Spoctrac estimates his next deal will be in the range of three years for $27.499 million and the Steelers have far too many gaps to fill in the offensive end to waste precious cap space on a 27-year-old running back who failed to make his presence felt in the second half of the season.

Harris’ 2024 season trended downhill so quickly that during the final weeks of the season, Jaylen Warren overtook him as the Steelers leading ballcarrier. Warren is also a restricted free agent this summer, which further complicates plans for their rushing attack next season.

While running backs nearing 30 such as Aaron Jones and Nick Chubb are in the market for new teams, the Steelers should be prudent and avoid tailbacks creeping up on 30. Chubb would be the rare exception if it weren't for the serious knee injury he suffered during the 2023 campaign. If the Niners aren’t going to wait until the NFL Draft to rebuild their dilapidated backfield, they have a slew of options in free agency that can buoy their rushing attack.

Jordan Mason

As the lead back in Kyle Shanahan’s zone running scheme, Mason was a revelation last season. The Niners missed Christan McCaffrey thanks to Mason. It’s easy to discount his 789 yards and 5.2 yards per carry in 153 carries as a product of Shanahan’s system. However, His decisive and powerful running can translate to Arthur Smith’s familiar outside zone blocking system. In early October, Mason was the second-leading rusher in the NFL. He was one of the best in the league at forcing missed tackles, which is a skill that translates to any system.

The 49ers have a tough decision to make on Mason first, however before the new league year begins on March 12 that will affect Mason’s compensation. They can either offer him a tender at the first-round level ($7.466 million), second-round ( $5.35 ), or right of refusal ($3.267 million) levels. If the Niners opt not to tender Mason, he will be available to sign with any team without compensation being provided to the Niners.

Mason’s production was also impressive considering he faced a higher rate of stacked boxes than any running back. but trailed only Derrick Henry and Saqun Barkley in rushing yards over expectation.

#NFL Stacked Boxes vs. RYOE



It’s unfortunate we didn’t see more of Jordan Mason this season. He faced the highest rate of stacked boxes in the NFL and ranked 3rd in rushing yards over expectation per attempt behind Saquon Barkley and Derrick Henry. pic.twitter.com/EpVP9k8eby — SFdata9ers🏈📊 (@sfdata9ers) January 3, 2025

Rico Dowdle

Dowdle’s breakout season in 2024 came at the perfect time. The former undrafted free agent ascended from special teams fixture to the starting running back position following the departure of Tony Pollard and logged his first 1,000-yard campaign since high school. He also carries a projected market value between $5 million and $6.2 million, which is significantly less of an investment than what Harris will command.

Dowdle has extremely high potential, and unlike a rookie draft pick, there is a season of evidence that indicates the 26-year-old can carry a ground offense on his shoulders.

JK Dobbins

This season was a revelation for Dobbins, who was among the league’s top rushers before a stint on the injured reserve. Dobbins thrived as the starter, but injuries remain a concern for him every season. When healthy, Dobbins is an outstanding pure runner.

Dobbins ran for a career-high 905 yards in fewer than 195 carries, gaining 4.6 yards per carry, and visited the endzone bank to deposit seven scores in 13 games. The former second-round pick out of Ohio State has always possessed the talent, but he's been scarcely seen. His odometer is low. Dobbins has accumulated only 488 touches in five seasons. Unfortunately, his extensive injury history has reared its ugly head too often, making him a high-risk signing. However, that may also lower his asking amount for any team willing to take a chance.