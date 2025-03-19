3 NBA Draft prospects the Knicks should be watching in March Madness

It’s officially March, and you know what that means — Madness is here.

The NCAA men’s basketball tournament is set to tip off in just over 24 hours, featuring 128 teams vying for a chance to achieve what only a few have: a national title.

Beyond the bracket-busting upsets and standout performances, March is where legends are made. Whether it was Carsen Edwards’ electric scoring spree in 2019 or Jack Gohlke burying 10 threes against Kentucky, the tournament always provides a platform for unexpected heroes to emerge.

For NBA scouts, March Madness is also a proving ground — a chance to see who’s league-ready and who might need more time to develop. If you’re the New York Knicks, this year’s draft strategy is simple: find a steal.

With only a second-round pick projected to land in the late 50s, the Knicks will need to take a calculated risk. Fortunately, they’ve already proven their ability to find gems in the draft before. Here are three prospects New York should have on their radar this March.

3. Eric Dixon – Villanova, F/C

This one is a bit of a long shot — Villanova didn’t make the tournament — but Eric Dixon still deserves serious consideration.

A fifth-year senior, Dixon finished his college career second all-time in Villanova men’s basketball scoring, leading the Big East with 23.0 points per game. His inside-out scoring ability makes him a versatile offensive weapon, and his experience controlling the pace of play should translate well to the next level.

Beyond his skill set, Dixon’s Villanova roots would make him a natural fit in the Knicks’ locker room, joining fellow Wildcats Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, and Mikal Bridges. Under their mentorship, Dixon could develop into a high-IQ, multi-faceted big — a potential steal that nobody saw coming.

2. Tyrese Proctor – Duke, G

Although Duke freshman Cooper Flagg has dominated headlines, Tyrese Proctor remains an intriguing prospect — especially for a team like New York.

Proctor’s court vision and passing IQ are among the best in college basketball. His stats don’t always reflect his impact, but his 6-foot-6 frame and ability to run an offense give him untapped potential as a combo guard who could one day guard NBA small forwards.

In the ACC Championship game, with Flagg sidelined due to an ankle injury, Proctor seized the moment. He knocked down six 3s en route to 19 points, showcasing his ability to take over when needed.

Duke enters the tournament as a favorite to win it all, and if Proctor can lead a deep run, his draft stock could soar. If he slides to the late second round, the Knicks should be ready to pounce.

1. RJ Luis Jr. – St. John’s, G/F

If RJ Luis Jr. ends up with the Knicks, it might just be the ultimate Cinderella story.

Under the guidance of former Knicks head coach Rick Pitino, Luis Jr. took his game to another level. He averaged 18.4 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 1.4 steals, earning the title of Big East Player of the Year.

Despite St. John’s securing a No. 2 seed, they face one of the toughest roads in the West region — potentially clashing with John Calipari’s Kentucky or Bill Self’s Kansas. But if Luis Jr. thrives on the national stage, he could become a must-watch prospect.

Surprisingly, he isn’t featured in many mock drafts, but that just means the Knicks could capitalize on an overlooked talent. Given that Luis Jr. already plays his home games at Madison Square Garden, the transition to the Knicks would feel like an extension of his breakout 2024-25 season.