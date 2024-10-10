3 NBA preseason performances that impressed, 2 that didn't
The NBA preseason has quietly ignited over the past few days, with new faces debuting in unfamiliar jerseys and superstars making long-awaited returns. With basketball officially back, this season could feature the widest spread of talent we've seen in years.
While fans might argue that preseason games mean little, players are using these moments to showcase their skills and fight for roster spots. Here are three players who have impressed, while others have left a disappointing mark.
NBA preseason performances that impressed
3. Buddy Hield
One of the newest additions to the Golden State Warriors, Buddy Hield, may prove to be a strong replacement for Klay Thompson. Expected to take on more of a sixth-man role, Hield has been paired with Brandon Podziemski in the backcourt alongside Stephen Curry. As starters typically only play 15-20 minutes in preseason games, bench units get more time to shine, and Hield’s recent performance showcased his value.
He dropped 22 points and 3 rebounds, shooting an impressive 6-of-7 from 3 in just 19 minutes. Hield not only led the Warriors in scoring but was the game’s top scorer overall. His catch-and-shoot 3s put pressure on the Sacramento Kings' defense, and with both he and Curry ranking in the top two for made 3s since 2017, Hield seems to be a perfect fit for the team.
2. Zaccharie Risacher
The No. 1 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, Zaccharie Risacher, is out to prove why he was taken first overall. In a draft class where no clear-cut favorite emerged, Risacher's preseason debut against the Indiana Pacers impressed many, as he scored 18 points in 23 minutes. Despite coming off the bench, the Atlanta Hawks may rely on the 19-year-old to provide a spark whenever their starters rest.
Risacher's intriguing blend of size, length, and shooting ability helped him score from various spots on the floor. His biggest highlight came in the third quarter when he controlled a fast break and dished a behind-the-legs pass to Clint Capela for an and-1 finish. With the third-best odds to win Rookie of the Year, Risacher's stock could rise as the season unfolds.
1. Tyler Kolek
The New York Knicks boast some of the best guard depth in the league with Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, and Deuce McBride, yet Tyler Kolek, a 2024 draftee out of Marquette, is already making waves. Kolek, who led the NCAA in assists with 7.7 per game, showed off his court vision during the NBA Summer League and has continued to impress in preseason. Knicks fans were eager to see him play, and he didn’t disappoint.
In a competitive game against the Charlotte Hornets, Kolek put up 15 points, 2 rebounds, and 5 assists, shooting 60 percent from the field in just 17 minutes. His ability to slow down the pace and make the right plays in a back-and-forth game could earn him more playing time. With Mitchell Robinson sidelined, Kolek might emerge as Brunson’s backup, while McBride shifts to shooting guard.
NBA preseason performances that DID NOT impress
2. Alex Sarr
The Washington Wizards made significant moves this offseason, acquiring Malcolm Brogdon and signing big man Jonas Valanciunas. But the No. 2 pick in this year's draft, Alex Sarr, has left fans questioning if he was worth the hype. Sarr struggled in the NBA Summer League, averaging just 5.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 2.3 turnovers per game, shooting a dismal 19.1 percent from the field.
His preseason performance hasn’t been much better, scoring 12 points and grabbing 9 rebounds on 5-14 shooting in 25 minutes against the New York Knicks. While a near double-double seems promising, Sarr’s inconsistent shooting remains a concern. The Wizards committed 30 turnovers in the game, with Sarr accounting for three. As the preseason continues, he’ll need to find his rhythm on the court to justify his high draft selection.
1. Ben Simmons
After multiple injury-riddled seasons, Ben Simmons made his return to the Brooklyn Nets, though his preseason debut left much to be desired. While the Nets are eyeing the No. 1 pick in 2025, Simmons is still being looked at as a key contributor, with one year remaining on his contract. Having played fewer than 140 games over the past four seasons, Simmons struggled to regain his old form.
In just 13 minutes of action, he posted 2 points, 2 rebounds, and 3 assists, shooting 1-5 from the field. For a player earning over $40 million this season, that stat line is concerning. Simmons looked rusty, failing to make defensive switches and missing easy shots. As the preseason progresses, the Nets will be hoping Simmons can shake off the rust and find his groove.