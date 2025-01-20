3 NBA stars Cooper Flagg is already more valuable than
The 2025 NBA Draft is poised to welcome one of the most highly anticipated prospects in recent history — Cooper Flagg. The Montverde Academy star and current Duke University phenom is being heralded as a generational talent, drawing comparisons to former top prospects like Zion Williamson.
As Flagg dominates the collegiate stage, averaging 19.2 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 2.8 combined steals and blocks per game, the league eagerly awaits the arrival of this 6-foot-9 athletic marvel, whose impact could rival or surpass that of current NBA stars. Here's a look at three veterans whose stars might be fading by the time Flagg makes his NBA debut.
3. Jimmy Butler
Once the heart and soul of the Miami Heat, Jimmy Butler has seen a noticeable decline in his game this season. Returning from a seven-game suspension, Butler has struggled to find his rhythm, failing to score double digits in four of his last five games. His scoring average of 17.2 points per game is his lowest since the 2013-14 season, and his 1.1 steals per game mark his least effective defensive output since his sophomore year.
While Butler’s offensive downturn could be attributed to ring rust or age, his decline is glaring for a player who once carried the Heat to NBA Finals appearances. With his free-agent status looming, Butler’s value on the open market is uncertain. Teams may hesitate to invest in a 35-year-old star whose production no longer matches his reputation.
2. Bradley Beal
At one point, Bradley Beal was one of the NBA’s premier scorers, even averaging over 30 points per game just five years ago. However, his career trajectory has been hampered by injuries and lackluster team success. Beal’s inability to lead the Washington Wizards beyond the second round of the playoffs was a glaring shortcoming, and his move to the Phoenix Suns has not revitalized his career.
Now the third option behind Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, Beal has struggled to adjust to his reduced role. Averaging just 17.5 points per game through 41 games, his recent stretch of coming off the bench is a result of his subpar performances. With a $50 million annual salary weighing heavily on the Suns' cap space, Beal’s future is clouded by doubts about whether he can ever regain his All-Star form.
1. Joel Embiid
Few players have been as polarizing as Joel Embiid in recent years. While his dominance when healthy is undeniable, his career has been marred by injuries and inconsistencies. This season has been no different, as Embiid has appeared in only 13 games due to a knee injury and a questionable approach to load management.
The reigning MVP’s numbers and impact have regressed significantly, and he’s on pace to play the fewest games of his career in a single season. His once-imposing defensive presence and rebounding have diminished, leaving the Philadelphia 76ers with more questions than answers. As the team stumbles to a 15-26 record, it may soon face a tough decision: continue relying on Embiid’s potential to bounce back or pivot to a new direction.
The Cooper Flagg era awaits
As Flagg prepares to enter the NBA, his arrival represents a potential passing of the torch from aging stars to a new generation of talent. While players like Butler, Beal, and Embiid have cemented their legacies, the NBA is an unforgiving league where the next big thing is always waiting in the wings. If Flagg’s collegiate dominance translates to the professional stage, his career trajectory could quickly overshadow those of these veterans, further solidifying his status as a generational talent.