3 New York Mets we're glad will be gone by spring training
The New York Mets have huge plans this winter. Their top priority is signing the superstar of the offseason, Juan Soto, away from the New York Yankees. Signing Soto is quite a difficult task to achieve, but it's one the Mets are striving to get done.
Besides Soto, the Mets are looking to improve their roster just about everywhere. Owner Steve Cohen isn't going to be hesitant with his spending which leaves any free agent or trade piece still on the table. Players like Pete Alonso, Willy Adames, Corbin Burnes and Max Fried are all viable options for the Mets.
But if the Mets are going to chase the big names and improve their roster, they'll need to cut ties with some players. Which players are going to be let go? Which players will Mets fans be glad to say goodbye to?
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB offseason.
3. Outfielder Jesse Winker
At the 2024 MLB trade deadline, the Mets swung a trade for outfielder Jesse Winker from the Washington Nationals. Winker was solid down the stretch, bringing a spark to the postseason-bound Mets, but he's not a long-term option in the outfield. At best, Winker is a platoon outfielder with a questionable glove.
Despite the excitement, energy and passion he brought to the Big Apple, Mets fans will be glad to see him leave this winter for a few reasons. The first, obvious, reason is that if Winker is leaving, a better outfielder is coming in to take his place. It could be Soto, Jurickson Profar, Teoscar Hernández or any other everyday outfielder. They'll likely cost more money than Winker, but it'll be worth it to Cohen and company.
Winker is likely to be overpaid by a smaller market team this winter and the Mets are better off not paying him a semi-lucrative contract. New York will allocate that money elsewhere, either bolstering the bullpen or adding another cheap starting pitcher. Either way, they don't need Winker anymore and seeing him leave town means there are better players headed to New York. It might even be Soto who replaces Winker.
2. Designated Hitter JD Martinez
When the Mets acquired designated hitter JD Martinez last winter, it was seen as quite a steal. The veteran slugger hadn't been given a contract and he still looked like he had enough in the tank to be a productive bat. Martinez ended up signing with the Mets on a one-year, $12 million contract. This came a year after posting an OPS near .900.
But in 2024, Martinez didn't follow up his production from years before. From 2021 to 2023, Martinez slashed .278/.338/.509 with 77 home runs and a 127 OPS+. But in 2024, Martinez struggled and slashed .235/.320/.406 with a 106 OPS+. His OPS was still above league average, but it was down over .100 points compared to the previous couple of years.
This could be a sign that the veteran slugger is headed on a decline. New York took its shot on him in 2024, but they likely won't do it again, especially for over $10 million a year while not playing the field. Instead, the Mets could roster another slugger with higher potential and a bit more youth. Getting rid of Martinez feels inevitable at this point and the Mets faithful won't shed too many tears over his departure.
1. Pitcher Luis Severino
Last offseason, the Mets put together quite an interesting starting rotation for the 2024 campaign. They had a rotation with Jose Quintana, Sean Manaea, and Luis Severino, all three of which are now free agents. Out of those three, it's Severino that fans are going to be most okay with letting walk out the door.
Severino may have struck gold in his season with the Mets. The righty posted a 3.91 ERA in 31 starts as a Met. It's the most starts he's had in a single season since 2018 where he made 32. For the first time in years, the righty looked to be a middle-of-the-rotation starter with health and high upside. But there's a chance that 2024 was more of a fluke than anything.
Spotrac projects Severino to sign a four-year, $85 million deal in free agency and it would be absolutely ludicrous for the Mets to give him a deal like that.
Instead of paying Severino $21 million a year, the Mets could go out and get Max Fried for $30 million a year while Fried comes with much higher upside, a much higher floor and no off-the-field issues. The idea is simple. Losing Severino will be a good move for the Mets.