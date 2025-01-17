3 New York Mets who won’t make the Opening Day roster if they can bring back Pete Alonso
Immediately after the New York Mets re-signed Jesse Winker, a bombshell report emerged that the team expects long-time first baseman Pete Alonso to sign with a new team — and that the organization has moved on to its plan B.
While that might seem as if Alonso is a lock to go elsewhere, that's far from the case. In fact, considering his lack of a market, it'd be pretty foolish to rule the incumbents out of the running. Sure, the odds aren't as much in their favor as they might've previously been, but considering Alonso's lack of options, this feels like a major leverage play from David Stearns and Co.; the Mets could really use his bat next season, and he's the clear best option left on the market.
It remains to be seen what happens, but if Alonso does end up re-signing, that will have a major impact on what New York's Opening Day roster will look like. Here are three players who won't be with the team on the regular season's first day if Alonso returns.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB offseason.
3) Jared Young has a lot to prove, whether Pete Alonso returns or not
One of the many moves that the Mets have made this offseason was signing Young to a one-year MLB contract. Guaranteeing Young an MLB contract might give the impression that he's going to begin the 2025 season on the team's Opening Day roster, that's far from the truth.
Young has put up some gaudy numbers in the Minor Leagues and in the KBO the last couple of years, but he has just 13 hits in 62 at-bats at the MLB level. A team trying to win the World Series is not going to guarantee an Opening Day roster spot to a player who has done virtually nothing at the MLB level, especially when that player has multiple options remaining as Young does.
Without Alonso, there seemingly is a chance Young can compete for the team's backup first-base job behind likely starter Mark Vientos. If Alonso is back, though, there's no need for them to roster Young, considering Vientos can operate in that backup first baseman role. There isn't even a guarantee that the Mets would need a backup at that position, considering Alonso played in all 162 games this past season and has been as durable as any player in the Majors since debuting.
With a monster Spring Training, you never know, but even with that, Young probably faces extremely slim odds to make the team if Alonso returns.
2) Ronny Mauricio faces an uphill battle, especially if Pete Alonso re-signs
In the midst of Thursday's madness, Mike Puma of the New York Post reported that it's possible that Mauricio won't be ready for the start of Spring Training as he continues to rehab from the torn ACL that cost him the entirety of the 2024 campaign. If that's the case, it's going to be tough for Mauricio to receive the necessary reps to have a chance to make the team's Opening Day roster, especially if Alonso is back.
If Alonso departs, Mauricio, the organization's No. 6 prospect according to MLB Pipeline, would figure to have a chance at earning a regular spot in the lineup at third base. He finished the 2023 season at the MLB level before his injury, and arguably has the most upside among the players he'd be competing with for the starting nod.
If Alonso returns, though, the Mets wouldn't really have a spot to play him. Vientos would shift back over to the hot corner, and the Mets have Jeff McNeil and Francisco Lindor as their middle infielders. Mauricio could potentially earn a bench role, but the Mets would probably prefer to give him regular at-bats at the Minor League level, especially after he missed all of 2024.
1) Brett Baty has the most to lose from Pete Alonso re-signing
If Alonso departs, Baty figures to have the most to gain. He's a former top prospect who lost his starting spot to Vientos last season but who would figure to earn the first crack at the third base job, especially with there being question marks surrounding the possible Alonso replacements on the open market.
If Alonso leaves and the Mets don't bring in a big-name player to replace him, Baty would almost certainly make the team's Opening Day roster in some capacity, even if he isn't an everyday player. If Alonso returns, though, Baty would seemingly lose his spot on the roster entirely, with both corner spots filled.
Baty has played some second base and left field in the Minors, but he doesn't profile as a great defender at either position. Chances are, a guy like Luisangel Acuña, who provides more value on the bases and in the field than Baty, would profile as a better utility infielder, and the Mets have plenty of outfielders already on their roster.
If Alonso is gone, Baty has a real shot at earning a regular role. If he returns, Baty will likely begin the year in the Minor Leagues. He has the most to gain and the most to lose based on what ends up happening with Alonso.