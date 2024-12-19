3 New York Yankees who won’t be back after the Cody Bellinger trade
The New York Yankees filled one major void in their lineup by acquiring Cody Bellinger in a trade with the Cubs this week. That move isn't good news for every player in the Bronx. Adding Bellinger's salary means GM Brian Cashman and his staff need to be very careful with the team's balance sheet moving forward.
New York does not necessarily need to shed salary moving forward but any payroll flexibility they can create could be important. The team is still linked with a number of additional free agents. Bellinger can play one outfield spot but that still leaves the Yankees in search of a new first baseman and another player capable of handling either second or third depending on where Jazz Chisholm is deployed.
The Bellinger domino will have consequences for several Yankee stars. Fans in the Bronx should not get too attached to the following three players.
Yankees goner No. 1: Marcus Stroman
Cashman and his staff have already offloaded Nestor Cortes this offseason but they still have six established starting pitchers for five rotation spots. That makes offloading one more starter a real possibility.
Stroman is the pitcher the team would most like to move. He is overpaid compared to his performance on the field and the higher-ups in the Bronx have already shown they don't trust him in the postseason. His bloated salary means New York will have to accept very little in return for the veteran righty.
The team's continued pursuit of Roki Sasaki also plays into this prediction. He would not be a costly free-agent signing but he will command a rotation spot for the team that wins out for his services. Cashman's unabashed interest in the Japanese pitcher is a clear tell that Stroman's long-term future with the Yankees is in serious jeopardy.
Yankees goner No. 2: Gleyber Torres
Gleyber Torres is arguably the team's most high-profile free agent but there was some scant hope he might return to the Bronx before the Bellinger trade. Now it's impossible to see Torres re-signing with the Yankees due to the significant contract he will demand on the open market.
Ironically, the team still has a clear need for Torres. He is a natural second baseman which differentiates him from everyone else on the team's current 40-man roster. Unfortunately for Torres, team officials have tired of his shoddy fielding and questionable effort. Torres' numerous baserunning gaffes in 2024 likely sealed his fate with the club.
There is a slight chance Torres could return if his market fails to develop and he's willing to accept a short-term, below market deal to extend his tenure with the club he's worked with for the majority of his career. Free agency always favors the highest bidder though. New York won't make that offer to Torres after shelling out big money for Bellinger. Expect Torres to play somewhere else on the east coast next season.
Yankees goner No. 3: Will Warren
Adding more depth in the bullpen remains a priority for the Yankees even after the Devin Williams trade. Free agency will only be a piece of that puzzle. Cashman and the front office will look to trade for a few cost-controlled bullpen arms to keep their payroll in check after the Bellinger trade.
Warren is one of the members of the 40-man roster who could be headed out in one of those trades. It's difficult to envision a path towards a spot for him in the team's rotation anytime soon. He's a valuable swing arm who can come out of the minors but he's likely ready for a larger role even if it comes for another team.
The question for Cashman to answer is how he can maximize Warren's value in a trade. Flipping him for a bullpen arm seems like a light return for a top-10 prospect. At the very least, New York should be working to turn Warren into a reliever who can handle late-inning situations. Another arm with swing-and-miss stuff could be invaluable to manager Aaron Boone next season.
The Yankees might try to hold on to Warren until the All-Star break as an insurance policy to guard against a key injury to a member of their starting rotation. He won't remain with the franchise for the long haul though. His days in the Bronx are numbered.