3 next feuds for Cody Rhodes after losing WWE Championship to John Cena at WrestleMania 41

Cody Rhodes just hit a wall—and for the first time in years, there's no clear road ahead.

After falling to John Cena in the main event of WrestleMania 41, Rhodes' storybook arc came to a halt in controversial fashion. The man who once carried WWE on his back through one of its most emotionally charged title chases now finds himself on unfamiliar ground, as for the first time in nearly two years, he's outside the title picture.

So where does Rhodes go from here, and who should be waiting for him when he gets there?

3. Karrion Kross

In recent months, Karrion Kross has rebuilt his mystique in bursts. He appears in backstage segments to psychologically get inside people’s heads, subtly influencing their decisions and altering the course of their feuds—AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul being a prime example at WrestleMania 41.

But the former 'Killer' made his mark with a post-WrestleMania promo on WWE’s post-show podcast, a moment that felt as real as a shoot promo can get. It turned heads and demanded attention, especially from fans unfamiliar with Kross, making a strong case for WWE to give him more prominent screen time.

So, what better way to capitalize than pairing Kross with WWE's top babyface?

Rhodes enters this program still reeling from his WrestleMania 41 loss, making him vulnerable. Kross seizes the opportunity, inserting himself into the picture to manipulate Rhodes psychologically and draw out his darker instincts. But Rhodes doesn't budge, pushing him to challenge Kross and set the stage for a future match.

However, this will probably result in a loss for Kross and potentially stunt his newfound growth, so pairing these two hardly makes a perfect match. A feud with someone further down the card gives him a more realistic chance to win and build on his rising momentum.

2. Bron Breakker

With his viral power moves, energetic in-ring ability and family lineage, Bron Breakker seems tailormade to become WWE's next top star. He’s shown flashes on the main roster over the past year through standout matches and shocking moments, including running rampant with the WWE Intercontinental Championship, which he dropped to Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania 41. But a title run like that on a young star usually signals bigger things to come, and that proved true the very next night, when he aligned with Paul Heyman and Seth Rollins.

Breakker needs a marquee feud to cement himself as a main player in WWE. While it may not happen overnight, a program with Rhodes at a stage like SummerSlam could be the moment that solidifies his status.

It's a step up for Breakker and not a step down for Rhodes, who can work both of their family bloodlines into this feud. And given Heyman's history with the American Nightmare, there's ample backstory to build a program.

1. Drew McIntyre

While Drew McIntyre may seem like a familiar opponent, he last faced Cody Rhodes on television during a February 2024 episode of Raw (though they’ve wrestled plenty at live events and in dark matches). Since then, they’ve largely gone their separate ways. While this wouldn’t be a title feud, a renewed rivalry between them still makes sense.

Much like Kross, McIntyre could insert himself into the picture to antagonize a down-and-out Rhodes, especially coming off his own WrestleMania victory over Damian Priest. It would add to Cody’s unraveling world and set the stage for a clash at a premium live event.

As a heel, McIntyre doesn’t fit as a challenger for John Cena’s title, and with WWE moving him off Raw months ago, he’s not in line for Jey Uso’s World Heavyweight Championship either. Rhodes represents the next biggest thing to place him in an upper-tier program, something that could lead to a match at SummerSlam.