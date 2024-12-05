3 NFL Draft prospects the Bears should already be eyeing
There are some football fans that are into the draft 365 days a year. They read five mock drafts a day and watch college football not for the games themselves, but for the chance to get in on the ground floor of a prospect that will end up making a difference in the NFL. They pray at the altar of Mel KiperJr. I am not one of those people.
I'm one of those fans that likes to focus on the here and now, at least until the point comes where my team is eliminated and it's time to think about the future. Sadly for my Chicago Bears, who are now 4-8 and in the midst of a six-game losing streak, that time is here.
It wasn't that long ago that the Bears were mentioned as one of the reasons that the NFC North is the toughest division in football. A lot has happened since then, including a failed Hail Mary, a game-losing blocked field goal, and the worst Thanksgiving clock management since grandma left the turkey in for an hour too long.
Things have gotten so bad for the Bears that they were forced to break new ground and fire their head coach midseason for the first time in franchise history. Is it time to look ahead to next year? Yeah, I think it's time.
The Bears have glaring needs on both sides of the ball, but no position group is more under fire than the offensive line. Caleb Williams has had flashes of greatness this year, and the fact that he's been so impressive while being sacked more than any other quarterback in the league is the one aspect of this season that has given Bears fans life.
The Bears desperately need to fortify their line so that Williams can continue his development, but they'll be in an interesting spot by time the draft rolls around. Tackles Braxton Jones and Darnell Wright have actually played well when healthy, so it's more the interior of the line that needs help. It's rare for guards and centers to go as early as the Bears figure to be drafting though, which could mean that general manager Ryan Poles will need to look to free agency and the later rounds to get the line the help it needs.
If the season ended today, Chicago would have the 11th pick, though with five games left, a lot can change. Which prospects should Bears fans begin crunching tape on?
Nic Scourton, DE, Texas A&M
Though Gervon Dexter has enjoyed a breakout sophomore season, the defensive line is still one area that the Bears could use some help in. Chicago is a middle-of-the-pack team when it comes to sacking the opposing quarterback, and the team's run defense has taken a giant step back after leading the league in rush yards allowed last year.
There should be several intriguing D-line prospects available by time Roger Goodell puts the Bears on the clock, and one name to watch is Nic Scourton of Texas A&M. The junior led the Big Ten in sacks with 10 last year as a member of the Purdue Boilermakers. He hasn't gotten to the quarterback quite as much this year, but he still has five sacks, including one that forced a fumble to clinch a win against Arkansas in September.
Purdue's defense has become one of the worst in the nation since losing Scourton, as they're giving up two touchdowns more per game without him. Take a look at his tape and it's easy to see why. Scourton is big and athletic, with the ability to beat tackles around the edge with his speed or bull rush them with his power.
The Bears need more production opposite Montez Sweat than what DeMarcus Walker has given them. Scourton could provide that, plus the team could get out of Walker's contract this offseason without taking much of a cap hit.
Mason Graham, DL, Michigan
If the Bears keep losing, they'll end up drafting in the top 10 for the third year in a row, which could put them in position to have a shot at Michigan's Mason Graham.
The Wolverines have had a rough time defending their national championship from a year ago, but don't blame the defense, which still ranks in the top 20 in the country in points allowed per game. Graham is a huge part of that, a game-wrecking force on the interior of the line that can stop the run and get after the quarterback.
Graham showed out in Michigan's upset win over Ohio State on Saturday, looking unblockable all day on his way to seven tackles.
Scouts have raved about Graham's high motor and the positive impact his wrestling background has had on the way he plays, and some mock drafts have even picked him to go number one overall. The Bears won't be picking there, but there's a chance that they could get him at seven or eight if they finish 6-11 or worse and there's another early run on quarterbacks.
The Bears have had a front row seat as Aidan Hutchinson, another standout Michigan D-lineman, has become one of the best players in the game for the Lions. Ryan Poles, go get you one of those.
Will Campbell, OL, LSU
There's a sizeable contingent of Bears fans that seem serious when they say that if the Bears don't use every draft pick possible on an offensive lineman, then they're boycotting the team. We'll see if they stick to their word, because Ryan Poles isn't going to take a player earlier than he should just because the Bears have a need. That kind of thing rarely works out.
As mentioned above, the Bears are probably not going to replace Braxton Jones or Darnell Wright this offseason. They can and should add depth behind them, but that's a move for free agency, not the first round of the draft. Plus there's Kiran Amegadjie, who the Bears took in the third round last year. The team hopes he's ready to take a leap after an injury-plagued first year.
There are a couple of prospects projected to go in the early- to mid-first round that have played tackle in college, but scouts believe are better suited to play guard in the NFL. One of them is Will Campbell of LSU. Matt Miller of ESPN says that Campbell's strength and agility could make him a Pro Bowl-caliber guard, and the Bears could use him to either replace Teven Jenkins if he walks in free agency or to fill the right guard spot that's been a revolving door in the wake of Nate Davis being a bust.
Campbell has earned the high praise from many Tigers fans of being called the best offensive lineman in LSU history. Not bad for a school that has also produced Andrew Whitworth, Alan Faneca and Kevin Mawae. This is a pick that would make Caleb Williams happy, and I speak for all Bears fans when I say that whatever makes Caleb Williams happy, makes us happy.