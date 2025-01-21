3 NFL Draft prospects who shot up boards during the CFB Playoff and their best fit
The expanded College Football Playoff was great for fans, but it also served as a new platform for draft prospects to showcase their wares on the biggest stage in the sport. Several participants in the CFP were able to elevate their draft stock in a major way over the last several weeks.
NFL teams should be cautious not to over-emphasize how prospects played during a relatively small sample, but the CFP showings are an important data point for savvy front offices. The following three players did the most to elevate their draft stock and fatten their wallets during the big event.
1. Donovan Jackson
It only makes sense that the No. 1 player on this list would be from the CFP winners. Donovan Jackson picked the perfect time to play his best football for the Buckeyes.
Ironically, Jackson got the opportunity to showcase his ability to play tackle due to the knee injury that probable first-round pick Josh Simmons suffered back in October. The stellar play Jackson put on tape at left tackle in Simmons' absence gives him a real chance to be drafted as a perimeter blocker rather than a guard.
Jackson's not going to suddenly skyrocket into Round 1 based on his play down the stretch, but he's firmly entrenched in the Round 2 conversation. That's a heavy step up from where he was projected during the middle of the season.
Teams looking for a versatile lineman with upside should give Jackson a strong look once the second round begins. He might be best suited as a guard but his ability to play tackle in a pinch will only add to his value at the NFL level.
Ideal NFL landing spot: Jacksonville Jaguars at No. 36
2. Tyler Warren
Penn State tight end Tyler Warren was already in contention to be the No. 1 player at his position before the start of the CFP. His production for the Nittany Lions during their three games in the event solidified his grip on the top spot.
Now the question for Warren becomes just how early he'll hear his name called in Round 1. Racking up 16 catches in the CFP against quality opposition really opened the eyes for multiple teams. His play in the semifinal against Notre Dame was arguably his best game of the CFP which illustrated his ability to produce against quality defensive backs.
Warren is not a physical in-line tight end but he has good size for the position. That gives him a big catch radius he uses to reel in errant throws. It's easy to see how he can blossom into a quarterback's best friend at the NFL level.
His lack of short-range quickness and intricate route-running skills might prevent Warren from being a superstar at the next level but his long-range speed gives him a high floor as an above-average tight end. Teams with quarterbacks who struggle with ball placement should be particularly interested in his ability to turn bad throws into quality receptions.
Ideal NFL landing spot: Indianapolis Colts at No. 14
3. Matthew Golden
Matthew Golden managed to lead a crowded Texas receiver corps during the regular season but his explosive play during the CFP finally sent his draft stock moving in the right direction. His dominant 7-catch, 149-yard output against Arizona State put him on the map as a potential late first-round pick.
Golden doesn't have the size NFL teams covet on the outside but he showed the ability to produce at all three receiver positions in Steve Sarkisian's offense. That versatility will boost his stock in the eyes of teams who like to use a lot of motion at their wide receiver positions.
No matter where Golden lines up he uses his exceptional short-range burst to generate separation at the line of scrimmage. When that combines with his intricate route-running ability it really makes opposing defensive backs look foolish.
It's worth mentioning that Golden has struggled with injuries and drops during his time with the Longhorns. Some teams might be scared off by those ugly moments on his film. Others will salivate at the big plays he can create every time he does successfully reel the ball into his frame. Teams looking for a receiver capable of creating explosive plays should spend a lot of time evaluating Golden during the pre-draft process.
Ideal NFL landing spot: Kansas City Chiefs at No. 31