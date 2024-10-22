3 nightmare trade scenarios the Packers have to avoid
The Green Bay Packers front office occupies an interesting space just ahead of this year's NFL Trade Deadline. On one hand, Green Bay could look to add immediate help for head coach Matt LaFleur's roster in hopes of mounting a deep postseason run. On the other, the Packers could elect to flip several veterans on the current roster for future draft compensation that might better line up with the team's timeline for Super Bowl contention.
In reality, the direction the Packers choose will be heavily influenced on what sort of offers they receiver from competitors around the league. The bevy of big-name veterans that are reportedly available could incite a frenzy of trade activity over the next several weeks.
That kind of frenzy should price Green Bay out of the market for acquiring immediate help. That kind of transaction would be too expensive for a franchise that's patiently building around star quarterback Jordan Love.
Making the right in-season trade could help the Packers advance an extra round in the playoffs but it's more important for GM Brian Gutekunst and his staff to avoid making a move that might set the franchise back. Here are three trades Green Bay should avoid in the coming weeks.
Packers trade No. 1: Flipping Rashan Gary to the Lions
Rashan Gary has frustrated the Packers with his inconsistency this season. He did play well in the team's Week 7 victory over the Texans but it's fair to call his 2024 campaign a disappointment on the whole. It's easy to envision a scenario where Green Bay cashes in on his potential if they get the right trade offer.
There is no way Green Bay should send Gary out in a deal that permits him to remain in the NFC North. The chances of him strengthening a rival would be too great to justify the potential return. In this deal, the Lions would give the Packers a relatively high pick to bring Gary in to help boost their pass-rush while Aidan Hutchinson misses time with a broken leg.
The problem is that Gary would retain the motivation to torture Green Bay on the two opportunities he'd get to play against them on an annual basis. When he is healthy and motivated he can be a dominant pass-rusher. Getting a third round pick in return for a player with that kind of ceiling is a questionable move. Doing the deal inside the NFC North should be too much risk for the front office to consider. The smart move is to retain Gary and hope he finds more consistency as the postseason gets closer.
Packers trade No. 2: Making Mike Williams the No. 1 wide receiver
Surrounding Jordan Love with better weapons at the wide receiver position is an ongoin priority for the Packers front office. The group still lacks a true No. 1 option to serve as their quarterback's go-to option in tough situations. The Jets acquired Mike Williams in the offseason hoping he could be that sort of weapon for Aaron Rodgers.
The reality that New York has soured on Williams so quickly should send warning signs to any team interested in bringing him in via trade. He has the potential to be an All-Pro wide receiver but he never seems to be able to convert that potential into actual production. If he was playing up to his potential then he wouldnt' be on the trade block.
Some Packers fans might suggest that he could come into Green Bay on a relatively cheap deal like this and help provide quality depth. Williams does not have a good enough injury history to be relied upon in that sort of role. His lack of availability as a pro should send up major red flags to the Packers front office.
Some team is going to pay the price required to get Williams before the deadline but it shouldn't be Green Bay. They need to add a No. 1 option to their receiving corps. Adding another warm-body to the room isn't going to move the needle. The Packers should remain on the sidelines for all of the Williams' trade talks.
Packers trade No. 3: Cooper Kupp is a temptation Green Bay must avoid
Kupp would give the Packers just the sort of No. 1 wide receiver their depth chart sorely lacks at the moment. The problem with acquiring him is that the Rams understand just how much of a difference-maker their veteran pass-catcher can be.
That's why Los Angeles will only deal Kupp in the event they get an offer they can't refuse. Green Bay might be able to make a deal happen if they dangle a first-round pick in front of the Rams' front office. Los Angeles finally seems to understand they need to engage in a rebuild and serious draft capital will be required to transform the roster into title contenders again.
At first glance, this seems like a potential trade that would work for both teams. Kupp's age and salary make paying a first-round pick for his rights a deal the Packers need to avoid. They can hang on to the first-round pick required to secure Kupp and spend it on a cheaper option in next April's draft. That player might not turn out be as good as Kupp but he will be younger and presumably, more durable. This sort of trade would win the press conference in Green Bay but it's the wrong player to go all-in on at this point in the team's competitive cycle.