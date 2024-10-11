3 NY Mets pricing themselves out of Queens with a strong postseason
Oh My God. The New York Mets are headed back to the NLCS for the first time since 2015. A team that once appeared cursed, with jokes about a McDonald’s cartoon character symbolizing their struggles, has become one of the most exciting teams to watch in baseball over the past few months. After starting the season 0-5 and playing in front of a mostly empty stadium, the Mets are now on a run for the ages, proving to fans worldwide why they belong in the postseason.
Set to face the winner of the San Diego Padres-Los Angeles Dodgers series, the Mets are no longer seen as underdogs. Key players have lifted the spirits of the Amazins, and with their recent success, general manager Steve Cohen will soon have to negotiate with several stars who may be pricing themselves out of Queens.
3. Jose Quintana
Jose Quintana has been pitching nearly flawless baseball, giving up just three runs over 36.1 innings in his last six regular-season starts. While his overall 2024 campaign didn’t meet all expectations — finishing 10-10 with a 3.75 ERA — the 35-year-old has risen to the occasion in October. After suffering a loss to the Milwaukee Brewers in his final regular-season start, Quintana bounced back in Game 3 of the Wild Card, throwing six scoreless innings with five strikeouts to keep the Mets' season alive.
“I’m proud of him. Proud because he never gave up. He’s been amazing for us all year,” Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said after Quintana's Game 3 performance.
Quintana’s postseason magic continued in Game 4 of the NLDS against the Phillies. In a high-pressure game that the Mets desperately needed to win to avoid a return trip to Philadelphia, Quintana delivered five strong innings, striking out six on 90 pitches. Despite a costly bobbled throw to home by Mark Vientos, Quintana made a strong case for a lucrative contract once he hits free agency this offseason.
2. J.D. Martinez
J.D. Martinez has quietly been one of the Mets’ most consistent postseason performers, posting a .286 batting average, second only to Mark Vientos. In six of the team’s seven postseason games, Martinez has made 14 plate appearances, mostly as a pinch hitter. While all his hits have been singles, he boasts a .661 OPS, the sixth-best on the team during the postseason. He’s proven critical in setting the table for run producers like Francisco Lindor and Brandon Nimmo.
As the Mets await the outcome of the Padres-Dodgers series, Martinez is rooting for San Diego, against whom he’s hit .341 with 30 RBIs and 11 home runs in his last 25 games. If Martinez continues to produce in the NLCS, his asking price this offseason could climb significantly.
1. Pete Alonso
Pete Alonso has been the Mets’ postseason hero, silencing midseason trade rumors, contract disputes, and questions about his readiness. In a do-or-die moment against the Brewers, Alonso sent a ninth-inning changeup over the right-field wall, giving the Mets a 3-2 lead and keeping their postseason hopes alive. The moment was reminiscent of Albert Pujols’ legendary 2005 playoff heroics.
Alonso has been dialed in this postseason, posting a .273 batting average with three home runs. Unfazed by outside noise, Alonso remains focused on the Mets' playoff run.
“We’ve been working for this, and these fans have been waiting a long time for this,” Alonso said after clinching his first NLCS appearance. “It can’t be replicated. This is playoff baseball. This place is a zoo—it’s unbelievable.”
Alonso helped the Mets secure their first-ever postseason series win at CitiField, and now, with the World Series in sight, the big question is whether Steve Cohen will hand Alonso a blank check to keep him in Queens long-term.