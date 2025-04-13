3 offseason moves Blazers must make to help Chauncey Billups turn Portland into a West contender

In a surprising move, the Portland Trail Blazers have agreed to a contract extension with head coach Chauncey Billups, despite a rocky four-year tenure that’s yielded a 116–211 record (.355) and zero playoff appearances. Billups hasn’t finished higher than fourth in the Northwest Division yet, but Portland’s front office is signaling patience amid what it always knew would be a long-term rebuild.

While it’s clear the team is prioritizing youth development post-Damian Lillard, Billups now faces pressure to turn potential into progress. And with a tough Western Conference standing in their way, the Trail Blazers will need to get creative — especially given their financial constraints.

Deandre Ayton and Jerami Grant are owed a combined $63.7 million next season, and while Grant’s recent five-year, $160 million extension makes him harder to move, both players could be trade candidates if Portland looks to reset.

So, what does the 2025 offseason need to look like for the Blazers to take the next step?

3. Trade for Daniel Gafford

Back in January, Daniel Gafford’s name briefly surfaced in trade rumors involving the Dallas Mavericks. While Dallas denied shopping him, those whispers could be a window of opportunity for Portland.

Here’s the idea:



Trade Robert Williams III and a future first-round pick for Gafford.

Why it works:



Gafford just wrapped up a strong season, averaging 12.2 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks in just 21.6 minutes per game. His efficiency and mobility make him a great fit as a small-ball, rim-running big who brings a defensive edge the Blazers sorely lack.

Dallas would take a risk on Williams, whose injury history is well-known, but the upside of pairing him with Anthony Davis could be intriguing. Williams’ contract and youth still hold value, and if he doesn’t fit in Dallas, he’s movable in a future deal.

For Portland, Gafford brings immediate help and proven production while fitting their timeline better than the oft-injured Williams.

2. Sign Duncan Robinson

If Duncan Robinson declines his $18 million player option, Portland should pounce.

The Blazers were 27th in the league in 3-point percentage (34.1%) this season, despite finishing 14th in attempts per game. That’s a major red flag, and Robinson’s 39.7% career clip from deep could help fix it. He shot 39.4% this season and averaged 11.1 points in just 25 minutes per game.

Robinson would also bring size (6-foot-7) at shooting guard, giving Portland better positional flexibility. His ability to stretch the floor would open up driving lanes for Scoot Henderson and Shaedon Sharpe, and help create space for interior scorers like Ayton — or whoever takes that spot.

Even if Portland needs to overpay slightly, reliability and spacing are worth it.

1. Go all-in for Domantas Sabonis

This is the swing.

If the Sacramento Kings flame out in the play-in or early in the NBA playoffs, Domantas Sabonis may rethink his future with the franchise. And if he becomes available, Portland should be first in line.

Sabonis quietly had another elite season: 19.1 points, 13.9 rebounds, 6.0 assists and a surprising 40.1% from three. He’s a triple-double threat, an elite rebounder and a high-IQ facilitator from the post.

Would it cost a haul? Absolutely. Think Deandre Ayton, draft picks and a few depth pieces. But in return, Portland would get a true centerpiece to anchor the team on both ends — and perhaps a legacy tie-in, as his father Arvydas Sabonis was one of the most beloved Blazers of all time.

Sacramento, meanwhile, could use Ayton as a reset option and build around Keegan Murray and a potentially new backcourt. The Kings’ track record of swinging big deals (Haliburton, DiVincenzo, etc.) means this wouldn’t be out of character.

For Portland, Sabonis would represent a leap from rebuilding to competitive. And if paired with a rising core of Sharpe, Henderson and maybe a top-five pick? The Blazers might be onto something.

Extending Billups may have raised eyebrows, but if the front office is serious about moving the rebuild forward, they need to act boldly this offseason. Whether it’s adding shooting, trading injury-prone pieces or going all-in on a star like Sabonis, the path to progress is there.