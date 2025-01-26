3 Ohio State stars not named Jeremiah Smith who will follow Jim Knowles out the door
Jim Knowles is headed to Penn State. Bit of an odd move when it was reported he was due for a pay raise that would have made him the highest-paid defensive coordinator in college football. Now the one coach who helped turn Ohio State's defense around is now tasked with stopping the Buckeyes.
The move doesn’t just open up a vacancy for their defensive coordinator, but could open up more holes on the defense with players opting to hit the portal and potentially follow Knowles to State College.
Ohio State’s defense has already taken hits with players graduating and declaring for the NFL draft. They potentially will lose Hero Kanu, who entered the transfer portal a couple of days ago, and it could be more.
Here’s who might leave Ohio State and follow Knowles out the door following a national championship season.
3. LB Garrett Stover
Garrett Stover was a former 4-star linebacker in the 2024 class. He was listed as the No. 142 player in the nation and No. 7 in the state per 247sports Composite. He appeared in just five games this season.
Knowles was the primary recruiter of Stover so with him gone and being buried down the depth chart, it would make sense for him to look for another team. The Buckeyes did graduate Cody Simon, which could open up a chance for him to move up.
But because of his limited playing time this season, it’s not likely he becomes a starter and with Knowles gone, he doesn’t have the person that recruited him there to back him.
While it’s not a guarantee he leaves, he could follow Knowles to Penn State. The Nittany Lions have a litany of players headed to the NFL, including linebacker Kobe King. Because Knowles recruited Stover, he could lure him to Penn State with the chance to play.
2. DB Malik Hartford
Malik Hartford played quite a bit as a true freshman for the Buckeyes, but was more of a rotational player. His role was regressed more this year with the addition of Caleb Downs.
Coming out of high school, Hartford was one of the top players in Ohio. But he never got the chance to have that impact in college. When Downs opted to leave Alabama after Nick Saban retired, that bumped Hartford down the depth chart.
He already is a national champion now so he may see value in leaving for somewhere he can play right now. He hasn’t gotten a chance to be a full-time starter as a safety in college. He’s just a true sophomore so with two years of eligibility left, he shouldn’t have a problem landing anywhere.
The funny thing is, with Knowles staying in conference and knowing the strengths of Ohio State’s defense, he might pluck Hartford from the Buckeyes and implement him with the Nittany Lions.
If not, being an Ohio State transfer, it shouldn’t be hard for him to find a new team if he enters the transfer portal.
1. DB Bryce West
Ohio State seems to get cornerbacks a dime a dozen. They’re also no stranger to churning out NFL- level defensive backs year in and year out. Names like Marshon Lattimore and Denzel Ward, have become household names in football.
Defensive back is one of their deepest positions. With that, West wasn’t able to find a role with the Buckeyes as a freshman. Ohio State has continued to recruit over him as well. Ohio State has some young returners in line to replace Denzel Burke, but West might not be one of them.
The Buckeyes already secured five-star freshman Devin Sanchez in the 2025 class which means West is further down the depth chart. If he opts to hit the portal there could be several teams interested in him, including Michigan as it looks to replace Will Johnson.
Coming out of high school, West was the No. 5 player in Ohio and No. 151 player nationally. He fielded offers from Michigan, Alabama, Georgia, Florida and several others before choosing the Buckeyes.