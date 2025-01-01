3 Oregon Ducks, 3 Ohio State Buckeyes who will decide CFP Quarterfinal matchup
By Brett Fine
We are hours away from potentially the most coveted rematch from the 2024 regular season with Ohio State and Oregon in the 2025 Rose Bowl Game.
In October, the Ducks and Bucks faced off and gave the country what could be argued as the game of the year where the Ducks defeated the Buckeyes in thrilling 32-31 fashion.
There were a plethora of players in the first matchup who played a pivotal role in the Ducks victory, who are three key players on each team that will decide this game? Let's start with Oregon.
3 Oregon Ducks who will decide CFP Quarterfinal matchup
1. QB Dillon Gabriel
Dillon Gabriel is a no-brainer option as a key player to Oregon's chance at success on Wednesday evening. Gabriel had a borderline flawless game against the elite Buckeye defense back on Oct. 12 and his clutch performance in the fourth may have been the biggest reason for the Ducks victory.
Oregon's offense under Will Stein is designed more for the west-coast style with short passing and needed rushing success to create short yardage situations for guys like Tez Johnson to thrive. However, against the Buckeyes it seemed as if Oregon game planned to attack on downfield throws more over the top of Denzel Burke who allowed some big catches downfield to Tez Johnson and Evan Stewart. Surely, Ohio State will be prepared for that this time but they should be careful allowing Gabriel to get into a rhythm on short distance throws that allow the Oregon wide receivers to get into their strengths in open field.
Gabriel staying composed against a hot Buckeye defense will set up to be the biggest factor for Oregon success.
2. Jordan James and the run game
Jordan James could be the un-sung hero of Oregon's 2024 offense if you really dive into things. James finished the year with 1,253 yards on the ground with 226 carries and 15 touchdowns. He also surpassed 100 yards against the Buckeyes on roughly five yards per carry, helping Oregon's offense put on the stellar performance that they did in that game.
Offensive coordinator Will Stein runs an offense that prides on James' early down success which creates easy second and third down situations. Oregon's offensive line has improved to elite towards the end of the year and also protected Dillon Gabriel from any sacks in the last matchup. If that effort can repeat and James can rush for at least a moderate 75 yards on four or five yards per carry that will certainly help the Ducks put up points.
3. EDGE Jordan Burch
Last but not least we have the Ducks veteran defensive lineman Jordan Burch. Going into 2024's regular season Burch was widely regarded as the best defensive lineman or even player in general.
Burch has gathered some real NFL expectations. At 6-foot-6, roughly 290 pounds Burch has a professional sized frame that poses a potential issue for Ohio State. He was a key absence in the game against Ohio State and his missed some time due to injury this season. Burch still seems like he is not back to 100 percent, but with a bye week after the B1G Championship and some time to heal Burch could be a pivotal addition to the rematch for Oregon's defense.
The combination of Burch, Matayo Uiagelelei, Jamaree Caldwell and Derrick Harmon all playing up to their standard at once has not been seen as often as Duck fans would want this season but if that does happen in the Rose Bowl then the Buckeye offensive line will be in trouble.
3 Ohio State Buckeyes who will decide CFP Quarterfinal matchup
1. RB Quinshon Judkins
Quinshon Judkins took a backseat to TreVeyon Henderson in the Buckeyes first matchup against the Ducks as far as production is concerned. However, Judkins talent suggests he is due for a bouneback performance.
Judkins rushed 11 times in the October matchup against the Ducks for only 23 yards and a touchdown. Judkins also had a key fumble where he was flat out stripped by All-B1G defensive lineman Derrick Harmon.
Oregon will almost certainly gameplan for the Ohio State wide receiving crew that has tormented teams all season, but if they allow Judkins to gain success on early downs then the Ducks are in trouble.
2. QB Will Howard
Will Howard has a set of weapons at his disposal to utilize that may be the best in the country. Jeremiah Smith is one of the best wide receivers in the country along with Emeka Egbuka who poses a serious threat as a veteran to Oregon's defense.
Howard noted at Rose Bowl Media Days that he thinks they have only "beaten themselves" this season. He is most certainly facing some mental demons after the way the first game ended with the ball in his hands. Howard accidentally ran out the clock on the final play by sliding a second too late, causing the game clock to expire and Oregon to win. While Howard did show he could lead the game winning drive, his late game decision making could be better from that matchup.
He will be a key factor once again in the late game drives. Nonetheless, he still exceeded 320 yards and tallied 3 total touchdowns with no turnovers against the Ducks in October. It would help the Buckeyes if he repeated that type of performance, outside of the final couple plays.
3. CB Denzel Burke
Denzel Burke may have lost a tad of draft stock after his performance in the first matchup against Oregon. Someone on Oregon's staff must have found something on tape that showed Burkes suseptibility to double-moves because Evan Stewart and Tez Johnson had success with those at Autzen Stadium.
Surely, going into this matchup Burke will be more disciplined and aware of the Duck receivers trying to repeat the "bombs away" mentality. However, this could be a slippery slope. Will Stein's offensive is not built for consistent long balls, it is built in more of a west coast style fashion.
It will be interesting to see how the Buckeye coaching staff instructs the defensive backs to approach the Duck receivers because if they tell them to stay back and allow the short stuff then Tez Johnson's game could really open up with the bubble screens. Dillon Gabriel can get into a rythm fast if you allow him to make the quick passes that Stein draws up for him. If Burke can have a bounce back performance and impede on the Duck passing game then Oregon is in serious trouble on offense.
The players above will all play crucial roles in their team's road to victory, along with other players who were not named. Oregon will try and win their third game in a row dating back to 2021 against the Buckeyes, despite Ohio State coming off of a convincing 42-17 victory in the opening playoff round against the Tennessee Volunteers. Will the rust get to the Ducks with their bye week, or will Oregon three-peat?