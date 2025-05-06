These 3 Packers just got replaced, even if they don’t know it yet

This was a busy offseason for the Green Bay Packers' front office as they tried to build a roster worthy of Super Bowl contention. GM Brian Gutekunst and his staff used free agency and the draft to try to give quarterback Jordan Love the support he needs to win another title for the franchise.

Plenty of Packers fans might have wanted to see more bold moves. The team was particularly modest in their approach to free agency. Nate Hobbs and Aaron Banks both arrive in Green Bay with significant contracts, but neither projects to be anything more than an above average starter at their respective positions.

The draft was a bit more interesting. The Packers went against their recent trend of eschewing the wide receiver position in Round 1. Matthew Golden will inject some much-needed talent to the team's wide receiver room. His acquisition will spell the end of at least one veteran's tenure with the franchise.

Here are three Packers players who are set to lose their place on the team's depth chart after a flurry of offseason activity. No player on this list should be making long-term plans to spend the rest of their careers with the NFC North power.

1. Romeo Doubs

The Packers suspended Romeo Doubs last season for complaining about his workload. To his credit, he did seem to get back into the mix after his tenure on the sidelines. The team's decision to draft Golden in Round 1 signals that the front office is ready to cut bait on the malcontent wideout.

The team should keep Doubs around until they're sure of Christian Watson's timeline to return from his ACL injury. Once Watson is good to go then Green Bay has too many outside wideouts to roster on a weekly basis. Golden isn't going to be benched due to his draft status. Watson has real fans inside the organization due to his combination of size and speed on the outside.

That leaves Doubs to battle with Dontayvion Wicks for meaningful snaps as a reserve. Expect Doubs to lose that battle. The Packers know he is headed to free agency next offseason which is why they will give Wicks every chance to prove he's the better player.

At this stage of his career, Doubs can use a fresh start with a team that hasn't been forced to suspend him. Green Bay would be wise to offer him that opportunity via an in-season trade.

2. Rasheed Walker

Green Bay raised some eyebrows when they spent a second round pick on NC State offensive tackle Anthony Belton. After all, the Packers return Rasheed Walker and Zach Tom who gave them competent play on the edges last year.

Some NFL experts believe Belton was drafted to serve as Tom's replacement at right tackle. The former Wake Forest star is going to be looking a sizeable contract in the offseason. Belton would be a relatively cheap replacement.

The problem for the Packers is that Tom is performing like one of the best tackles in the NFL. PFF rated him as the fourth-best tackle in the league last year. Green Bay can't afford to suffer that sort of downgrade.

That makes Walker the potential odd-man out. He was steady, but unspectacular last year. He also doesn't have a ton of upside left to realize. In a year or two, Belton might be ready to replace him as the team's starter on the blind side.

The simple truth is that the Packers didn't spend such a premium draft pick on Belton if they didn't have a medium-term vision on how he can become a starter. Walker needs to start looking over his shoulder. One slip up or two could cost him his starting job as soon as this season.

3. Lukas Van Ness

Green Bay chose to go with quantity over quality at edge rusher in this year's draft. They added Barryn Sorrell in Round 4 and doubled won by selecting Collin Oliver in Round 5. Both rookies will get their chance to displace former first round pick Lukas Van Ness at defensive end this season.

It was always going to be a make or break campaign for Van Ness. The former Iowa standout has shown glimpses of high-level play during his pro career, but consistency has avoided him for long stretches. He hasn't done nearly enough to justify his place opposite Rashan Gary on coordinator Jeff Hafley's defensive line.

Time will tell if this is the pressure Van Ness needs to go from intriguing young player to reliable starter. While Green Bay would love to see him blossom into a star, they'd be satisfied if he played like a solid starter in his third season.

If he falters, the rookies will get their chance to unseat him in the starting lineup. The Packers continue to search for a pass rush capable of powering them to a deep postseason run.