3 Pete Alonso pivots the Blue Jays need to consider to keep Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in Toronto
The Toronto Blue Jays have struggled to add talent around superstar Vladimir Guerrero Jr. this offseason, which is made worse when you realize the superstar infielder hits free agency next offseason. If the Blue Jays don't add talent around him, he could be as good as gone.
With this in mind, the Blue Jays were chasing first baseman Pete Alonso in free agency this winter and it made a lot of sense. Alonso would have joined the Blue Jays and played first base while Guerrero spent most of his time at third base. It would have given Toronto two of the best sluggers in the entire game which would be a tough thing for Guerrero to walk away from.
But Alonso decided to stay with the New York Mets on a very affordable two-year contract.
Now the Blue Jays will need to pivot elsewhere in order to find the talent to give Guerrero a reason to stay. If they don't work quickly, they could be left with nobody and they could face the potential of being near the bottom of the American League East in 2025.
3. Triston Casas would be a great addition, but it's unlikely
The Blue Jays have the capabilities to swing a blockbuster trade this winter. Not only do they have the money to chase the big name free agents like Alonso and company, but they also have a loaded farm system of prospects.
If Toronto wants to bring in a talented hitter with a bright future, they could call the Boston Red Sox and ask about 24-year-old star first baseman Triston Casas. This would move Guerrero over to third base while Casas plays first. It would also give Guerrero a young running mate who could grow with the team for years to come.
The only downside here is that it's very unlikely. The Red Sox have been rumored to include him in potential trade packages, but until this point, they've held onto him. It's rumored that Boston would only deal him for a star pitcher, which might not be in the cards for the Blue Jays. Still, this could be a potential option for them to chase if they want to replace the idea of Alonso.
2. Acquiring Luis Arraez would make a lot of sense for Toronto
Pivoting away from Casas, let's turn to a much more realistic trade option — San Diego Padres infielder Luis Arraez. Arraez has been rumored in deals all offseason long as the Padres look to cut some money from their books, but nothing has come to fruition.
This move would be the polar opposite of adding Alonso. Instead of bringing in a bat that could slug over 40 home runs a season with an OPS near .900, the Blue Jays would be bringing in a hitter that might not hit five home runs all season. Instead, Arraez is seemingly a lock to bat above .310 with the potential to hit closer to .350 if all things go right.
He would be a temporary solution to a major problem in Toronto but acquiring him certainly wouldn't hurt. The Blue Jays need to make moves to turn the team in the right direction and bringing in Arraez would be a net positive for the team.
1. Alex Bregman is the clear answer to all of Toronto's problems
Alonso has long been the second best free agent on the market. Once Juan Soto, Corbin Burnes, and a few other of the best free agents signed, all that was left was Alonso and Houston Astros infielder Alex Bregman.
The Blue Jays are one of the five teams rumored to be involved in the Bregman sweepstakes, though there aren't very many positive rumors emerging from Toronto.
Bregman is a better player than Alonso and he would fill a bigger position on need. Instead of playing first base and slotting Guerrero over at third like it would have gone with Alonso in Toronto, Bregman would slot in at third and let Guerrero play his more comfortable spot at first base.
The 30-year-old infielder is the top talent left on the market by quite a wide margin. He has the ability to be a franchise-altering signing no matter which team lands him. If the Blue Jays are able to work their way to the top of the pack and sign Bregman to a five- or six-year deal, it could leave Guerrero a bit more inclined to return to Toronto next winter. It would also put the Blue Jays in a much better spot for 2025.