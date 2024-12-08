3 Philadelphia Eagles who should be benched or fired after Panthers scare
The Philadelphia Eagles were the latest playoff contender to find themselves in a dogfight with the Carolina Panthers. Like the Chiefs and Bucs before them, the Eagles escaped with a narrow win.
Carolina is playing much better football of late. So being in a tight game with them isn't a massive indictment of Philadelphia, especially considering last week's road win over the Ravens. It's possible this was a let-down, look-ahead special with Pittsburgh coming up. Either way, the Eagles need to heed the wake-up call.
Philly is competing for the No. 1 seed in the NFC, they won't get it unless they figure out alternatives to these three issues.
3. Avonte Maddox
The best play of the season for Avonte Maddox was downing a punt at the Carolina three-yard line. Special teams contributions are important, don't get me wrong, but when you're a defender with regular playing time, that can't be it.
The Eagles were forced to lean on Maddox and Tristin McCollum at safety because of injuries to Reed Blankenship, Sydney Brown and CJ Gardner-Johnson before and during the game. So obviously Maddox isn't their first choice to take on that role. But he's getting those snaps and then he's getting burned.
Philadelphia needs a better solution than Maddox, especially when an aging Darius Slay is hit or miss at corner. Slay ultimately made the play that mattered most, successfully defending the fourth-and-nine pass attempt that ended the game.
Simply put, the Eagles secondary is a worry even before taking the injury issues into account.
2. Kellen Moore
If Kellen Moore can't figure out how to get the ball in AJ Brown's hands, then he's got to go.
I'm not saying fire him at this moment. Philadelphia is 11-2 and upheaval on the staff is the last thing they need. But if this season doesn't end the way the Eagles want it, look to Moore and what he was and wasn't able to get out of his offense.
The Eagles have Saquon Barkley, DeVonta Smith, Brown and one of the best offensive lines in football. They shouldn't be struggling to put up 22 points against the Panthers.
It's noteworthy that Brown led the team with just four catches for 43 yards. DeVonta Smith was also held in check with four catches for 37 yards and a touchdown. They both looked frustrated on the sideline. Brown made that even more clear while talking to reporters after the game.
Switching out Jalen Hurts for Kenny Pickett isn't the answer. The offensive coordinator putting together a game plan that finds balance between all the stellar playmakers Philadelphia has is the answer. If Moore can't do that, then the Eagles need to find someone who can.
Jake Elliott
How do the Eagles solve a problem like Jake Elliott?
Elliott nailed 93.8 percent of his kicks in 2023, including 7-of-8 attempts from 50+ yards. This year, he's completely lost his range. He is 0-for-5 on kicks of 50+ yards. That's the most misses from that distance in a season in his career. He missed three each in 2018 and 2020.
In a tight game against the Panthers, Elliott attempted just one kick but it was from 52 yards out. He booted it wide right.
On the plus side, Elliott is 18-of-19 from within 49 yards. He's made 34-of-35 PATs.
The Eagles kicking game isn't a disaster. That's what makes it more difficult to even consider making a change. But the playoffs are looming and the slimmest of margins could determine any game with elimination on the line. Having a kicker you can rely on to hit the toughest kicks is a big deal. Right now, Nick Sirianni would be better off punting or going for it on fourth down than sending Elliott out there for a long attempt.