3 Philadelphia Phillies free agents who won't be back and why after NLDS collapse
The Philadelphia Phillies had some incredibly high expectations heading into the 2024 postseason. For the first time since 2011, the Phillies won the NL East stopping the stretch of eight straight Braves division titles. They broke the record for the most pitchers selected to a single All-Star Game and led MLB in overall All-Star selections for the season. Bryce Harper, Zack Wheeler, and company were ready to lead the team to the World Series.
But one swing of the bat from Francisco Lindor brought the entire season to a screeching halt. Lindor slugged a grand slam in Game 4 of the NLDS that would promptly end the Phillies' season.
Heading into the offseason, Philadelphia's front office could make some changes. The Phillies have three upcoming free agents and there's a chance that none of them are back next year.
3. RHP Spencer Turnbull won't be back in Philadelphia in 2025
The first player on this list is a bit more obvious than the next two. The first player on this list missed most of last year with a right lat strain, showing that he isn't really integral to the Phillies success. The Phillies are able to win without him and they will be able to replace him and win without him next year.
It's right handed reliever Spencer Turnbull, who's set to enter unrestrcted free agency after spending the backhalf of the 2024 season on the IL.
On the year, Turnbull made 17 appearances and seven starts, totaling 54.1 innings. The righty registered a career high in K/9 with 9.6 and a career low in H/9 with 6.1. He was a solid piece for the team, when he was healthy.
But, Turnbull doesn't have a sustained track record of this kind of success, having posted a 4.55 ERA across his first five MLB seasons. He can be expected to regress from the pitcher that sat with an ERA in the two's all season and for that reason, the Phillies will be comfortable in letting him walk. He's not a bad pitcher, but the Phillies will look for a better piece for their roster.
2. RHP Jeff Hoffman played himself out of Philly's price range this season
The Phillies' bullpen has been very good down the stretch of the season. One of the best pieces in this bullpen has been veteran righty, Jeff Hoffman.
Hoffman, 31, made 122 appearances in two seasons with the Phillies. In those two years, he held a 2.28 ERA, 2.54 FIP and 0.94 WHIP. He has been incredibly consistent and reliable in the toughest of situations for Rob Thomson and the Phillies. The veteran was named to his first All-Star Game in 2024.
But Hoffman is set to be a free agent this year and given his great performance over the last two years, he may have played himself above the Phillies available price range.
Now, I want to preface that I believe that the Phillies should prioritize Hoffman this offseason. He's been incredible for them and they absolutely should try to bring him back this Winter. But he's played so well that Philadelphia will struggle to pay his market value while they also add to their outfield and starting rotation. There's a chance that Hoffman remains a Phillie into next year, but he also might have played himself right out of their price range.
1. RHP Carlos Estevez will land with the highest bidder this offseason
Carlos Estevez was brought to Philadelphia at the trade deadline this season. He came over from the selling Los Angeles Angels and provided the Phillies with a steady flamethrower at the backend of their bullpen.
Estevez routinely touches 100 MPH with his fastball, and he's shown the ability to be pretty tough to square up. But he was the one that threw the pitch to Lindor that ended the team's season.
Besides that one pitch, Estevez has been great. He's likely played himself into a relatively large contract this offseason. He owes no loyalty to the Phillies and I would expect to see him land with whichever team is going to give him the most money. Considering all the holes that Philly will address this offseason, they may not have the money to overpay him.
To preface, I think the Phillies should try to bring him back. Estevez is a great arm and he would be a good piece for them to have. But Estevez is likely to land with the highest bidder and after allowing the homer that ended their season, some fans might not even want to see him back.