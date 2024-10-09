3 Phillies to blame for back-breaking Game 3 NLDS loss to the Mets
By Lior Lampert
The Philadelphia Phillies are inching closer to elimination after their Game 3 National League Divisional Series (NLDS) loss to the New York Mets. And if their latest outing was any indication, the next contest could be the last.
New York beat Philadelphia handily, 7-2, to take a 2-1 series lead. It was a great all-around showing from the Mets, who got commendable efforts from their hitters, pitchers and fielders. Meanwhile, the same cannot be said for the Phillies, who struggled mightily in various aspects of the ballgame.
Overall, the Phillies played some sloppy baseball. That won't get the job done — especially in October. The Mets looked like the more well-composed squad in the critical Game 3 showdown. Suddenly, New York is one win away from punching their ticket to the NLCS because of it.
Dropping a high-stakes match of this magnitude doesn't fall on a single person or instance. Frankly, there's plenty of blame to be thrown around the Phillies dugout for the most recent defeat. But among all, these poor performances couldn't have come at a worse time with the team's postseason hopes on the line.
3. Jose Alvarado, RP
While the Mets already held a 4-0 when Jose Alvarado took the mound, the Phillies reliever didn't help. Despite not even lasting an inning, he threw 22 pitches, allowing a hit, two walks and two earned runs.
Alvarado hadn't pitched all postseason before Game 3, though Phillies manager Rob Thomson hinted that'd change sooner rather than later. Ultimately, the decision to throw the southpaw into a high-stakes situation for his first taste of 2024 playoff action proved costly.
Typically, Thomson and the Phillies can depend on Alvarado being one of their more dependable bullpen arms. However, the 29-year-old did more harm than good in Game 3.
2. J.T. Realmuto, C
As the highest-paid catcher in baseball on a per-year basis, moments like Game 3 are why the Phillies pay J.T. Realmuto the big bucks. Alas, the veteran failed to deliver when Philly needed him most, particularly from the plate.
Realmuto went 0-for-3, extending his hitless streak series to nine at-bats. It's been tough sledding for the two-time All-Star. His woes have continuously weighed down a Phillies offense that ranked fifth in batting average and runs during the regular season.
Without the threat of Realmuto's scoring production, it's hard for the Phillies to keep pace with the Mets. That theory was tested out in Game 3, and New York passed with flying colors. The rest of Philly's lineup unsuccessfully elevated their level, magnifying the backstop's dismal display.
1. Aaron Nola, SP
As arguably the most established postseason pitcher in Philadelphia's starting rotation, Aaron Nola got the nod for Game 3. To the dismay of Phillies fans everywhere, the right-hander was outclassed by Mets twirler Sean Manaea.
Nola had a chance to mitigate the damage in the bottom of the sixth inning. But instead, he only made things worse. Already facing a 2-0 deficit, the margin for error was slim. But the one-time All-Star couldn't get out of the frame cleanly, surrendering a two-run single to Mets outfielder Starling Marte.
On a day when winning the starting pitching duel was an absolute must, Nola let the Phils down. He was limited to five innings after giving up five hits, two walks and four earned runs, allowing a pair of solo home runs. His folding under pressure put Philly's bullpen in a disadvantageous position.