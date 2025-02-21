3 Phillies under most spring training pressure: Taijuan Walker is on the chopping block

The Philadelphia Phillies enter the 2025 season with a lot to prove. They just wrapped up their best regular season in over a decade in 2024, but all that got them was one postseason win. The Phillies were eliminated in the NLDS, and lost against their division rivals in that series.

Now, after adding guys like Jesus Luzardo, Max Kepler, and Jordan Romano to an already stout roster, the Phillies will hope to win the World Series. Of course, that journey is set to begin in spring training.

Spring training is mostly meaningless for this veteran-led group. How they do in February and the beginning of March doesn't matter much as long as they are getting prepared for when the games actually matter. Three Phillies players in particular, however, must be feeling a lot of pressure this spring.

3) Alec Bohm has to prove he belongs in Philadelphia

No Phillies player was in trade rumors more often than Alec Bohm, and it isn't hard to see why. The 28-year-old had just a .681 OPS in the second half of last season, and went 1-for-13 in the postseason. He was in such a rut to the point where Rob Thomson actually benched him in one of their postseason games. Bohm struggled, and guys like Alex Bregman and Nolan Arenado who were available virtually all winter long loomed as more than adequate replacements.

Despite all of the rumors, the Phillies stuck with Bohm who will be the team's regular third baseman once again in 2025. While they can do far worse than a player who was an All-Star literally last season, it's safe to wonder whether the rumors are in Bohm's head at all. It's easy to say Bohm should just focus on baseball, but obviously, ignoring the noise is easier said than done.

To put it simply, Bohm has to prove he belongs. Spring training statistics don't matter, but Bohm must get off to a strong start. A hot spring would go a long way towards him achieving that goal.

2) Jordan Romano wants to prove the Phillies right for their gamble

The Phillies' lack of offense was the biggest reason why they lost last postseason, but their bullpen was not much better than their hitters. The Phillies' bullpen allowed 17 runs, 16 of which were earned, in just 12.2 postseason innings, including allowing six runs in just two innings while wasting a Zack Wheeler masterpiece in Game 1 of that series.

A lot of the bullpen woes had to do with struggles from their two best arms, Jeff Hoffman and Carlos Estevez, both of whom the Phillies let walk in free agency. While it makes sense to part with pitchers who struggled in October, Hoffman and Estevez were both All-Star caliber relievers in the regular season. Jordan Romano was the best reliever Philadelphia brought in to replace those who departed.

Romano was, even as recently as 2023, one of the best relievers in the American League, but he's coming off a completely lost 2024 campaign. The right-hander was limited to just 15 appearances as he dealt with elbow inflammation for much of the year, and he posted a 6.54 ERA in those outings.

With that in mind, there's some risk that comes with signing Romano, but also a very clear path to the move being an instrumental one.

Now, joining a new organization for the first time, Romano has to prove that he's both healthy and effective again. Chances are, he'll begin the year as the team's closer. A rough spring training will only shorten whatever leash he has, and can turn a passionate Phillies fan base against him.

1) A rough spring training could cost Taijuan Walker his roster spot

It feels as if ever since Taijuan Walker signed his four-year, $72 million deal to come to Philadelphia ahead of the 2023 season, Phillies fans have wanted him gone. Frankly, it's hard to blame them. Walker, a once reliable starter, has a 5.27 ERA in 50 appearances with the Phillies, and has not thrown a single postseason pitch for Philadelphia.

Somehow, his second season with the Phillies was worse than his first. The right-hander posted a 7.10 ERA in 19 appearances (15 starts) and was not included on the team's postseason roster. His rotation spot is officially gone thanks to Jesus Luzardo's arrival, and he's one of several arms fighting for the last spot in Philadelphia's bullpen.

Chances are, due to his contract, Walker has the inside track to make the team, but a horrific spring training can change that. It's not ideal to release a player still owed another $36 million over the next two years, but there's a point where Walker's presence might hurt the team more than if he was just released.

This is a last chance of sorts for Walker to prove himself. If he pitches well in spring training, he'll make the team and earn a chance to make Dave Dombrowski's horrific mistake look a little bit better. If he struggles, though, a difficult conversation might be had, and that's one Walker would presumably love to do anything within his power to avoid. Pressure's on!