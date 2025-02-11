3 pitchers the Braves can target that won’t come with Dylan Cease’s astronomical asking price
By Austin Owens
The Atlanta Braves have had a relatively quiet offseason. After three consecutive early postseason exits, many expected general manager Alex Anthopoulos to go all-in in preparation for 2025.
Other than signing outfielder Jurickson Profar, Atlanta has not made any significant moves this winter. This comes as a surprise considering that two of their most reliable starting pitchers (Max Fried and Charlie Morton) have new homes.
With gaps still to be filled in the Braves rotation, trading for Dylan Cease of the San Diego Padres has been recognized as an option for Anthopoulos. However, the asking price for Cease remains too high. Here are three starting pitchers Atlanta can target that will make them better without breaking the bank.
Kyle Gibson
Much like the San Diego Padres, the St. Louis Cardinals are preparing for a rebuilding process very soon. While much of the attention the Cardinals are currently receiving is regarding superstar third baseman Nolan Arenado, it is worth noting that St. Louis also declined the options of two veteran starting pitchers: Lance Lynn and Kyle Gibson.
Gibson feels like he would be a good fit for the Braves. In 30 starts last season, he went 8-8 with a 4.24 ERA. Gibson is not a front of the line starter but when Atlanta is fully healthy, they just need a little more consistency at the back end of their rotation and this is something that Gibson could provide.
Gibson is a unique pitcher in this day and age because he pitches to contact. He only averaged 3.6 walks per nine innings a season ago which was actually the highest for his career. With the stellar defense Atlanta is going to put out on the field in 2025, Gibson could pitch to contact comfortably and be successful.
Alex Wood
The Atlanta Braves seem to be notorious for reuniting with old friends when the opportunity presents itself. They have a chance to do just that with left-handed starting pitcher Alex Wood. Wood spent two and a half seasons with the Braves from 2013-2015. Although this upcoming season will be his 13th in the league, Wood is just 33 years of age so he still has a lot left in the tank.
A season ago, Wood only appeared in nine games for the Oakland A’s due to injury and posted a 5.26 ERA over that stretch. Some may believe that his lack of success is an indication that his career is falling off quickly but perhaps returning to a familiar place on a far more competitive team could bring out the best in the southpaw.
Wood’s last contract with the A’s was for one year and $8.5 million. Coming off of a struggling season, the Braves could take a chance on him for even less if Anthopoulos views Wood as a fit for Atlanta.
James Paxton
Obviously, talent should remain the primary factor in free agents the Braves continue to explore but after losing Max Fried, it would make a lot of sense for Atlanta to look for a left-handed starter. Currently, Chris Sale is the only southpaw in the Braves’ rotation.
Veteran James Paxton could be worth a glance for Atlanta. Paxton spent time with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Boston Red Sox in 2024 where he went a combined 9-3 with a 4.40 ERA. While these numbers feel mediocre, his ability to keep his teams in ball games proved to be valuable. This is all the Atlanta Braves need.
Once everyone is fully healthy, Atlanta will have Spencer Strider, Chris Sale, and rising star Spencer Schwellenbach at the top of their rotation. Paxton could be a reliable number four or five starter who could benefit from getting run support from one of the best offenses in the National League.