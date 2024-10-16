3 players on the Warriors roster who won't last the entire 2024-25 season
The Golden State Warriors will look to start the 2024-25 season on a high note after a somewhat disappointing offseason.
They went star hunting last summer to lure in some big names like Paul George and Lauri Markkanen; however, they came up short in their pursuit to add another star next to Stephen Curry and Draymond Green. To add insult to injury, they lost — Klay Thompson signed with the Dallas Mavericks after playing 13 seasons in the Bay Area.
Their roster is talented, boasting a combination of youth and veteran players. However, the reality is that several stars at the end of the season are on the Warriors' roster.
Gary Payton II
With the emergence of Brandin Podziemski and Jonathan Kuminga, along with the signing of Kyle Anderson and Buddy Hield, Gary Payton II seems like the possible odd man out the Warriors roster.
Payton II re-signed with the Warriors back in 2023, hoping to bring back some of that energy that won them a championship back in 2022; however, he dealt with several injuries last season that limited him to 41 games. He has shown to be a key reserve during their last championship run, and as a result, he has become a fan favorite.
He was still highly effective in minutes played for the dub; however, considering their depth on the wing and their need at other positions, GP II could likely be out during the offseason or even traded before the deadline in Febuary.
Kevon Looney
Another long-time Warrior who could be on the move at some point in the season is Kevon Looney.
Looney was a key rotational piece for the Warriors during their championship run in 2022; however, his playing time has significantly dropped due to the emergence of Trayce Jackson-Davis and Draymond Green, who typically plays some small ball five minutes.
Looney is a free agent this summer and has shown that he is a quality big man throughout his time with the Warriors. Any team around the league could likely benefit from acquiring Looney if the Warriors opt to trade him before the season's end. He's also making $8 million this season which could make him a key piece in matching contracts, even if he's not the centerpiece of a trade.
Moses Moody
One of the more puzzling players on the Warriors roster, without a doubt, is Moses Moody.
The three-year guard has mainly played off the bench throughout his tenure with the Warriors and has shown flashes of elite play at times. However, his performance hasn't been consistent enough to show the Warriors that he is a guy that can be a building block for the future like Kuminga and Podziemski have.
Steve Kerr recently said he's going to play an important role this season but at least some of that could be driving up his trade value. Considering that he is a free agent, it's best if the Warriors let him walk or trade him before the season ends to clear up space for a potential Kuminga extension.