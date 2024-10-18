3 players the Saints should sell at the trade deadline
By Lior Lampert
Oh, what a difference roughly a month could make. The New Orleans Saints have learned this the hard way through the early goings of the 2024 NFL campaign. Things didn't change or improve in their Week 7 Thursday Night Football clash with the Denver Broncos, losing 33-10 in front of their home crowd.
The lone bright spot of the primetime defeat was the Saints honoring legendary retired quarterback Drew Brees by inducting him into their Hall of Fame. Denver completely drained the life out of the Superdome, making head coach Sean Payton's homecoming that much sweeter.
However, the Saints' ongoing struggles haven't entirely been their fault. After all, they've been decimated by injuries, with many of their key pieces on both sides of the ball getting hurt and missing time:
But regardless of the circumstances, New Orleans has now dropped five straight contests following their impressive 2-0 start to the season. Suddenly, as things stand, they have the No. 7 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. With that in mind, their best course of action appears to be preparing for the offseason.
With the league's November 5th trade deadline rapidly approaching, the Saints should be ready and willing to part ways with the three players mentioned below. Each has demonstrated an ability to contribute to team success and could fetch a decent return for any contenders interested in their services.
3. Tyrann Mathieu, S
After being forced from New Orleans' Week 6 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to a forearm injury, safety Tyrann Mathieu returned against the Broncos. So, the issue is seemingly behind him, which bodes well for prospective suitors.
Mathieu's presence wasn't felt much in the box score of the Saints' crushing defeat at the hands of the Broncos. He had five combined tackles with no peripheral stats to show for it. Nonetheless, the ball-hawking safety dropped what may have been the easiest interception opportunity he's had throughout his 12-year pro career.
Under contract through 2025, Mathieu signed a two-year, $13.75 million contract extension with the Saints this offseason. His salary, production and pedigree as a one-time Super Bowl champion make him expendable. Furthermore, he's a respected voice in the locker room, which only bolsters his cost.
While Mathieu may not be at the height of his All-Pro powers anymore, he improves virtually any secondary he joins. His 69.7 overall Pro Football Focus (PFF) player grade indicates he's still a plus defender. Yet, the veteran defensive back is rotting away on an underachieving Saints squad.
2. Demario Davis, LB
Like Mathieu, Demario Davis is a seasoned vet signed through 2025. This year hasn't gone as expected thus far for the aging linebacker, though his track record tells us that won't last much longer. There may be a buy-low window here, which rival front offices would be wise to pounce on.
Davis has been a core member of the Saints' defensive unit since joining New Orleans in 2018. Earning consecutive All-Pro First or Second Team honors every season from 2019-23 highlights his consistency and what he brings to the table. Any franchise looking for a defensive field general to anchor their unit would be wise to inquire about the 35-year-old's availability.
With a meager $1.3 million base salary for this season, Davis' contract can virtually slot into any payroll. Moreover, he's got a reasonable $6.5 million price tag for the following year, potentially making him more than a rental.
1. Chase Young, DE
New Orleans signed defensive end Chase Young to a fully guaranteed one-year, $13 million contract this offseason. The 2020 No. 2 overall selection has floundered after a blistering rookie campaign. Unfortunately, injuries have derailed him since, but that hasn't been a problem with the Saints to date.
Young has appeared in all seven Saints games this season, logging a 71 percent defensive snap share rate. He's operated in a near-every-down role, showing flashes of what made him such a highly touted prospect less than a handful of years ago.
Currently ranking 21st among all players in pressures (12), Young has displayed he can make life difficult for opposing quarterbacks. Alas, he only has 1.5 sacks to show for it. Perhaps that changes in a better environment with other capable pass rushers around him (though his bookend Carl Granderson has notably thrived opposite him).
A former Pro Bowler and AP Defensive Rookie of the Year, Young is worthy of a flier, especially given he's on an expiring deal.