3 players the Saints should sell at the trade deadline

#Saints current injuries:



• QB Derek Carr (oblique)

• WR Chris Olave (concussion)

• WR Rashid Shaheed (knee, out for season)

• TE Taysom Hill (ribs)

• CB Paulson Adebo (leg, out for season)

• CB Will Harris (hamstring, IR)

• OL Cesar Ruiz (knee)

• OL Ryan Ramczyk (knee,… pic.twitter.com/OPTzacg5nC