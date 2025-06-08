3 players the Valkyries should add after freeing up roster spot with cut

The Golden State Valkyries have gotten out to a surprising 3-5 start to the 2025 WNBA season. Their fan base is incredibly passionate and the team has responded, as they took down the mighty Las Vegas Aces on Saturday by a score of 95 to 68.

Despite the team's roster looking great through eight games, general manager Ohemaa Nyanin is always looking to improve. On Sunday, the team waived center Kyara Linskens, who was averaging just 1.0 points and 1.5 rebounds per contest.

Golden State will need to make a subsequent move to bring the roster back to 12, and there are several solid options for them, both on the free agency market and via trade.

3 players the Valkyries should add after latest roster move

1. Madison Scott, F, Free Agent

Scott was selected with the No. 14 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft, but failed to make the Dallas Wings' final roster. However, during her five years at Ole Miss, she was a do-it-all forward for the Rebels.

At nearly 6-foot-2, Scott contributed career averages of 11.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.9 blocks in a loaded SEC conference. She is still young and can defend multiple positions, making her a potentially interesting and versatile piece for this Valkyries team.

2. Queen Egbo, C, Free Agent

Egbo has three years of WNBA experience under her belt, and at 6-foot-4, she is a solid size for a center. She averaged 7.2 points and 6.3 rebounds per game as a rookie for the Indiana Fever in 2022 but was supplanted by Aliyah Boston and has had a hard time finding her footing since.

Most recently, Egbo was a member of the Las Vegas Aces, where she played under Valkyries head coach Natalie Nakase. Despite averaging just 2.7 points per game for the Aces last season, her relationship with the team's head coach could go a long way for her getting an opportunity.

3. Li Yueru, C, Seattle Storm

Yueru is one of the biggest players in the WNBA at 6-foot-7, which is sure to intrigue any team in the league. She also made it known this past week that she is unhappy with her playing time in Seattle and that she would like to be traded.

It should not cost more than a Round 2 or Round 3 pick for the Valkyries to land her talents, which could be well worth this long-term investment. Yueru is averaging just 2.8 points and 1.6 rebounds, but she is playing less than 10 minutes a night. Nakase and the front office could be interested in what she can do in a bigger role.