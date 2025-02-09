3 players who could replace Giannis Antetokounmpo on the East All-Star team
By Brennan Sims
ESPN's Shams Charania reports that two-time MVP Giannis Antetokumpo will be sidelined for weeks with a calf strain. The NBA community and Milwaukee Bucks fans are hoping for a speedy recovery—he makes the game better.
Giannis was selected to his ninth straight All-Star game, but he won't be a participant in San Francisco with this calf update. Many players felt snubbed when the teams were announced, but at least one of them will now be selected. This is the order in which Adam Silver should select Eastern Conference replacements.
1. Trae Young: Atlanta Hawks (25-28)
23.5 PPG 11.4 APG 56 TS%
"It's no longer getting "snubbed," it's getting "Traed" at this point," was the reaction Hawks guard Trae Young had after not getting voted in by the coaches — again. The NBA coaches have never voted Trae in. Through three All-Star appearances on his resume, the fans voted him in twice, and he was an injury replacement last year.
His frustrations are justified. He's an all-time 20-10 threat who leads the league in assists. His defensive efforts and games won are usually used against him, but that hasn't hurt other candidates in the past. The Hawks would be even worse without Young than they are now. Atlanta is an even team with Young on the floor and -9 in the 601 minutes he's sat, per PBP stats.
Young isn't a sure deal to make the playoffs regardless of the talent around him type of player, but he does make his guys better. He's off the ball more this season, and his defensive effort has grown over the last two seasons. Young is electrifying and should be the first name, taking Giannis' spot with his play and impact. He's showtime but not as must-see TV as our next name.
2. LaMelo Ball: Charolette Hornets (13-36)
28 PPG 7.4 APG 5.2 RPG
When your peers and the fans want to see you in the All-Star game, you should probably be in the All-Star game. The media voted Ball the 7th East guard, knocking him out of contention.
It makes sense that the coaches didn't vote him in. Although his stats are eye-popping, his usage is bonkers, the team stinks (not his fault), and he's only appeared in 32 games. The coaches select players who are deserving in their minds when they choose the reserves. It seems like stats, impact on winning and how they game plan for said players are driving factors in coaches' decision-making. NBA commissioner Adam Silver doesn't have that responsibility.
Ball was the No. 1 voted East guard among fans. Silver could give the people what they want. Ball is one of the most popular Gen Z stars yet. If you go to any gym across America, you'll see his colorful Puma sneaker line dominating feet. His efficiency and impact on winning aren't as strong as other potential replacements, but the All-Star game is a show, and it doesn't get more showtime than Ball.
3. Franz Wagner: Orlando Magic (26-28)
25 PPG 5.1 APG 5.6 RPG
Franz Wagner is having a phenomenal season. On a game-by-game basis, he's been better than Boston's Jaylen Brown and Indiana's Pascal Siakam. Wagner's problem is that he's only played 34 games.
Wagner has always been good, but he's arguably (probably) been the best player on the Magic this year. No one expected that based on how Paolo Banchero ended last year's season in the playoffs. Both star wings were sidelined with oblique injuries this season, but that hasn't slowed down Wagner.
Wagner's 3-point numbers are iffy for a second straight year, but he has been brilliant in every other department. He's still fairly good at finishing at the rim, but the steps he's taking as a passer/playmaker are noticeable. Wagner's averaging a career-high 5.6 APG, and he held down the Magic when Banchero was sidelined. Orlando is 13-7 with Wagner in the lineup without Banchero. That's close to a 54-win pace. The Magic's season record isn't great, but Franz Wagner isn't to blame.
Honorable mentions
- Jarrett Allen: Cleveland Cavaliers
- Tyrese Maxey: Philadelphia 76ers
- Tyrese Haliburton: Indiana Pacers
- Paolo Banchero: Orlando Magic