3 position groups the Packers must strengthen in the 2025 NFL Draft

GM Brian Gutekunst and his staff opted for quality over quantity in NFL free agency. They took a conservative approach on the open market when many Green Bay Packers fans wanted to see a flurry of activity. That heaps pressure onto Green Bay to land impact players in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Gutekunst might claim he's heading into April's event with the intention of selecting the best player available each time the Packers go on the clock. No one should buy into that party line. Green Bay has clear roster needs they must address if they want to move up the standings in the NFC North next season.

The following three position groups will require attention from the front office in this year's draft. Gutekunst will face a stern challenge to fill all three holes with the draft resources available to him. Pulling it off would dramatically upgrade his team's title credentials.

1. Pass rusher

Some Packers fans might insist that an edge rusher is the way to go to solidify the team's options up front. Kenny Clark's advancing age at defensive tackle opens up the possibility that Green Bay could opt for an interior pass rusher instead.

The team's Round 1 selection matches up well with potential speed rushers who might be available at No. 23. Someone like James Pearce Jr. might give coordinator Jeff Hafley's defense some versatility they currently lack at defensive end. Drafting Nic Scourton might be a safer choice and he projects to be the superior run defender.

It's fair to point out that the Packers' regime has tried to find an edge rusher with premium draft picks several times over the past few seasons. That does not excuse them for the continued need to find a quality partner to play opposite Rashan Gary on the edge. Their inability or unwillingness to do so in free agency makes drafting a pass rusher in the first three rounds and absolute must for Green Bay.

2. Cornerback

Jaire Alexander is still technically on the Packers' roster but no one expects him to be with the team when Week 1 arrives. That makes finding a rookie capable of competing for immediate playing time an absolute must for Green Bay.

The franchise does not have the ammunition to move far enough up in Round 1 to draft one to the top players at the position group. Round 2 or 3 would be a better spot for the front office to find value at the crucial position.

Maxwell Hairston could be an interesting prospect for Green Bay if he is still on the board when they go on the clock in the second round. Shavon Revel from ECU could also be a steal if the team is comfortable with his medicals.

The Packers are pushing the narrative that free agent signing Nate Hobbs is going to start on the outside but he's played his best pro football at nickel. It would be a massive mistake for the Packers to come out of his draft without an outside corner they feel like can play right away.

3. Wide receiver

The Packers lacked a bona fide No. 1 wide receiver even before Christian Watson suffered a season-ending injury. His absence only increases the team's need to take another swing at an outside wide receiver ni the draft.

Even the most optimistic Mecole Hardman fans would not project him to be a high-quality starter in 2025. That opens up the possibility that the Packers could be planning on using their first rounder to give Jordan Love a new weapon on the outside.

Matthew Golden and Luther Burden III are two talented wideouts who could be at the top of Green Bay's shopping list when they have the opportunity to make their first draft pick of the year. Golden has the elite speed to threaten opposing secondaries over the top. Burden makes his mark with a remarkable ability to produce yards after the catch.

The fact that Romeo Doubs has the chance to hit free agency in 2026 furthers the idea that the Packers should spend a premium pick on a wide receiver. They cannot afford to leave Love vulnerable without dynamic weapons on the outside. Landing a pass-catcher who can help activate Love's preference to throw deep passes would be an ideal draft outcome for Green Bay.