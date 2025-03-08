3 potential Steelers starting quarterbacks not named Justin Fields or Russell Wilson

All signs are pointing to a reunion between Justin Fields and the Steelers in 2025, but there's still time for a last-minute twist or turn to change the team's plans at the quarterback position. Fans in Pittsburgh should be open to the idea that someone other than Fields or fellow free agent Russell Wilson will be leading their offense next season.

According to local radio host Andrew Fillipponi, there's a "70% chance" that Fields will re-sign with the Steelers in the coming weeks. There's no guarantee that Fields will be the starter if he returns to Pittsburgh. The team benched him last year, which shows a lack of faith, and one that could linger into 2025.

If the Steelers do go in a different direction, fans in Pittsburgh should keep a close eye on a veteran and some rookies..

Steelers potential starting quarterback No. 1: Sam Darnold

Sam Darnold exceeded all expectations with the Vikings last season. His season ended on a down note in Minnesota, but he still did enough to hit free agency as the No. 1 quarterback in this year's class.

That also means Darnold will be able to command a significant contract. If the Steelers want to sign him they'll need to fully commit to him as their starting quarterback of the present and future. He'll be looking for a multiple-year offer that will pay him like a top-10 player at the position.

That likely puts Darnold outside the team's price range, but they have the cap space to fit Darnold in if they're willing to make him the big move of their offseason. Other teams seem more likely destinations for the talented free agent at the moment, but things could change quickly if the Steelers came in with serious interest.

Steelers potential starting quarterback No. 2: Shedeur Sanders

Shedeur Sanders' draft stock is in free fall after some of his interactions with teams at the combine. That could play into the Steelers' hands on draft day.

There's no guarantee that Sanders will fall all the way down to Pittsburgh at No. 21 but there's always a possibility that Pittsburgh could trade up to land the former Colorado star if they believe he's a potential star. There's nothing more important than getting the right quarterback and GM Omar Khan and his staff understand that reality.

One argument against Sanders is his lack of elite arm strength. The Steelers gravitate towards quarterbacks who can push the ball in cold weather. Sanders did play his college ball in Colorado but his ability to hit deep balls is damaging his draft stock at the moment.

Steelers potential starting quarterback No. 3: Riley Leonard

If the Steelers are willing to roll the dice on a quarterback in the middle rounds to be their starter in 2025 then Riley Leonard could be that guy. He will enter the NFL with a lot of physical talent but he needs to improve his consistency if he's going to fulfill all of his potential.

Leonard has the requisite arm strength to make deep throws down the field. The question is whether or not he can improve his accuracy at the pro level. Too many of his college throws went awry due to his inconsistent mechanics. He might need a lot of coaching as a rookie before he's ready to make a positive impact as a starter.

The former Notre Dame star's running ability will appeal to the higher-ups in Pittsburgh. He's not going to light up any stop watches but he has above-average mobility for the position. That, combined with his above-average size and physicality will help him grind out first downs and extend plays in the NFL.

Trusting Leonard to be the team's starter in 2025 would be a major risk for the Steelers, but he is one mid-round quarterback that has the talent to turn into a high-level starter. He also has a low floor as a prospect but that is why he might still be on the board when the Steelers are picking in the third or fourth-round.