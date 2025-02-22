3 potential women’s college basketball Cinderellas in March Madness

Selection Sunday for the women's March Madness bracket is just around the corner. While the usual suspects — South Carolina, UConn, and Notre Dame — are among the teams favored to win the NCAA tournament for, the field is a lot deeper this year than it has been in seasons past.

Last year, only one upset took place in the Round of 64, but in 2025, several teams who are not projected to be top-four seeds could make a Cinderella run come March.

1. Ole Miss

The Ole Miss Rebels have been a consistent team all year long and are as battle-tested as anyone. They've played nine nationally ranked opponents this season, mustering three wins, and have yet to be blown out.

Simply put, this team can compete with anyone in the country. With some very experienced players on the roster and the chance to compete with teams outside of the gauntlet that has been the SEC this season, do not be surprised if the Rebels string a few wins together in March.

2. Louisville

After a rocky start to the season, the Louisville Cardinals have found their stride in ACC play. They've won 13 out of their last 15 games, including wins over four ranked opponents. They're currently projected to be a No. 6 seed but could easily climb higher by Selection Sunday.

If they can continue this momentum, the Cardinals will be dangerous come March. Freshman Tajianna Roberts is playing well and Jayda Curry is a senior with plenty of experience to lead this group.

3. Iowa State

This is a long shot, I know. But Iowa State has one of the top scorers in the country in Audi Crooks and anything is possible behind an elite player. The Cyclones would be a true Cinderella as nothing in their resume would indicate they are poised for a deep run, but this is March we're talking about, and anything can happen.

Their first-round matchup, as it stands now, is actually quite favorable. The bracket can shift in the final month of the season and there is no guarantee that Iowa State even makes the tournament, but if they can put it together at the right time, it would not surprise me to see them win a game or two.