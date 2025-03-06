3 predictions for Knicks crucial West Coast road trip

As the New York Knicks prepare for a grueling five-game road trip, they’ll face some of the Western Conference’s toughest rising teams. This stretch, which ties their longest away stint of the season, will serve as a major test for a squad that hasn’t spent much time away from Madison Square Garden.

The Knicks enter the trip on a three-game winning streak, fueled by standout performances from their starters. However, a brutal loss to the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night erased much of their momentum, overshadowing two clutch road wins. Now, they’ll get another shot at Golden State, along with matchups against the Sacramento Kings and Los Angeles Lakers — teams they’ve already faced earlier in the season.

As New York’s battle-tested mentality gets pushed to the limit, several key questions remain: Can Mikal Bridges shake off his slump? How much of an impact will Karl-Anthony Towns have? Will the defense finally improve?

With those lingering uncertainties, here are three key predictions that need to happen for the Knicks to regain their momentum.

3. Knicks finally expand their rotation

The Knicks still have one open roster spot after signing MarJon Beauchamp and Anton Watson to two-way contracts. While both players bring intriguing skill sets, it’s unlikely Tom Thibodeau will give them significant playing time, given his history of sticking to a tight rotation.

That begs the question: Who will the Knicks sign?

Names like T.J. Warren and Moses Brown have been floated as potential additions. Warren’s versatility as a wing could provide an answer to Landry Shamet’s undersized struggles, while Brown’s size and rebounding ability would offer a much-needed safety net if Mitchell Robinson remains on limited minutes.

With scoring and defensive consistency lacking beyond the starters, this could be the moment Thibodeau finally expands to a 10-man rotation — something he’s yet to do this season.

2. Deuce McBride finds his groove

If there’s one bench player who hasn’t lived up to expectations, it’s Deuce McBride. Known for his 3-and-D impact and the electrifying energy he brings whenever he lets it fly from deep, McBride’s role as the sixth man has never been more important.

Statistically, he’s having the best season of his career, averaging 9.2 points and 2.6 assists in 23.8 minutes per game. However, his recent performances have been inconsistent at best. Over the last eight games, he has reached double figures only three times while struggling with streaky shooting percentages. Against elite teams like the Cavaliers and Celtics, he’s been almost a non-factor — a troubling trend for a player who can be the difference between a close win and an ugly loss.

This road trip presents the perfect opportunity for a resurgence. McBride has a chance to redeem himself against teams he underperformed against earlier in the season, while his late-game defensive efforts remain a key reason Thibodeau trusts him in crunch time. Expect McBride to make a statement in the coming games.

1. OG Anunoby’s offensive takeover continues

With Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges entering the picture, OG Anunoby has had to adjust to a more limited offensive role. While he’s still a defensive anchor, his scoring opportunities have decreased compared to last season. Yet, he’s quietly thrived as the team’s third scoring option.

Despite missing time earlier in the season due to a foot injury, Anunoby has found his rhythm, recording 15+ points in seven of his last ten games, including a game-winner against the Memphis Grizzlies. One of the few Knicks improving post-All-Star break; his all-around contributions have not gone unnoticed.

If there’s anyone looking forward to this road trip, it’s Anunoby. He torched the Warriors for 29 points and dropped 33 on Sacramento, proving he can dominate against these same teams. Even though he’s questionable for tonight’s game against the Lakers, expect him to continue being New York’s Swiss Army knife if he takes the court.