3 Raiders future QBs they now have to consider after another win ruins draft plans
The Las Vegas Raiders' 25-10 victory over the Saints in Week 17 did a lot to improve the atmosphere inside team's locker room. It did not, however serve to help the team's draft status. In fact, Las Vegas' most recent victory might cost them the chance to land a franchise quarterback in Round 1 of April's event.
That does not mean Adrian O'Connell or Desmond Ridder is going to be entrusted with the keys to the Raiders offense in 2025. Change is coming under center for this team no matter who their head coach is next year. If they cannot acquire an upgrade via the draft, they'll be forced to find a new quarterback via free agency or a trade.
The following three player should be strong options for the team's brain trust.
Raiders quarterback option 1: Sam Darnold
Sam Darnold will almost certainly hit the open market as the No. 1 quarterback on most team's boards. His big arm will appeal to the decision-makers in Vegas. There have never been justifiable doubts about Darnold's arm strength.
The Vikings have provided the veteran signal-caller with the perfect ecosystem. His stats are inflated as a result of good protection and one of the best receivers in football in the form of Jordan Jefferson. He'd tossed 32 touchdowns against 11 interceptions through the first 16 games of the campaign but his 21 turnover-worthy plays on the year should be a concern for any team contemplating offering him a big-money contract.
None of those advanced metrics will stop Darnold from getting a massive offer from someone. He's a proven winner who can elevate the floor of any offense. That should make him an attractive candidate for a Raiders team that needs a steady dose of competence on that side of the ball.
Las Vegas should consider whether or not they have the right surrounding talent to maximize Darnold's skill set. Their lack of a No. 1 wide receiver should give them secend thoughts about the current Vikings quarterback. He can help Las Vegas win more in 2025 but he's not as safe of a signing as some fans might believe.
Raiders quarterback option No. 2: Malik Willis
The Packers' front office made one of the season's most clever acquisitions when trading for Malik Willis in the preseason. He gave Green Bay valuable backup quarterback play when Jordan Love was forced to miss action earlier this season. This offseason could be the perfect time for GM Brian Gutekunst to flip Willis for valuable draft capital.
The Raiders front office should keep a close eye on what Willis' market starts to look like as the offseason heats up. Fans should expect to see lots of "reports" about conditional first-round picks for the former Liberty star. That's too high of a premium to pay for a player with such a limited body of work.
If Las Vegas can beat the competition with a mid-round pick than a move for Willis starts to make a lot more sense. He has good mobility which means he can make plays without perfect protection. That's a useful skill for anyone who will play behind the Raiders' offensive line in 2025.
The question Willis needs to answer is whether or not he can be anything more than the 20th-best quarterback in the NFL. That would be a meaningful upgrade over what the Raiders had last season but it's not where they want to land at the quarterback position. They should only make a trade for Willis if they believe he can be an above-average starter.
Raiders quarterback option No. 3: Justin Fields
Justin Fields lost his starting job to Russell Wilson this season but plenty of Steelers fans believe he should still be quarterback No. 1 in Pittsburgh. His demotion means that FIelds will almost certainly leave town in free agency barring a surprise return to action in the playoffs.
There are valid reasons why Fields ended up as the backup. He still misses far too many easy throws from the pockets. The young signal-caller still needs to work harder on his ability to read opposing coverages. He's shown signs of progress in his NFL career but the development has not been as rapid as many coaches seem to want or expect.
What Fields does have is excellent mobility that forces opposing defenses to account for his rushing ability on every snap. Combine that with his exceptional arm strength and it's easy to be seduced by his talent. That's why Fields will receive multiple offers once free agency opens up.
The Raiders should be one of the teams in the mix. They can build a coherent offense based on his mobility and willingness to take deep shots down the field. It might not be the most efficient unit in the NFL but it could produce more than enough big plays to keep the team relevant. That should be a good value for the price Fields will cost in free agency.