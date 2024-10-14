3 Raiders who should be benched or traded after sloppy loss to Steelers
The 2024 Las Vegas Raiders season is in turmoil with consecutive brutal losses. There are numerous issues with the Raiders team, including coaching, game planning, play calling, effort, and time overall. The fanbase is growing impatient, and it's a bad sign that opposing fans outnumber home fans.
The Pittsburgh Steelers seemed to get stronger throughout the game on Sunday, outscoring the Raiders in both halves. There were moments when it felt like the Raiders had momentum, such as the impressive 10-play, 70-yard touchdown drive in the first quarter, which gave them a 70-yard touchdown and a 7-3 lead.
Ultimately, the Steelers showed up when it mattered most, converting fourth downs, forcing turnovers, and making big-effort plays like Najee Harris' 36-yard touchdown run. The Raiders continue to struggle at all phases, and their schedule doesn't get any easier on paper. With that being said, these three players should either be traded or benched.
Trade: Maxx Crosby, EDGE
Yes, Maxx Crosby is the heart and soul of the Raiders organization. The Raiders have shown no signs of improvement or promise, and they could receive a significant package for the 27-year-old EDGE rusher. He's not getting any younger, but he's still in his prime, so why waste a top 3 EDGE rusher?
Despite signing a new contract, the Raiders could save $25.3M if they were to trade him before the deadline.
In March 2024, during an episode of The Rush Podcast, the question was posed to Crosby about which team he would want to play for if he didn't play for the Raiders. He mentioned the Lions as his preferred team. With Aidan Hutchinson's season-ending injury, could this possibility be considered?
Trade: Davante Adams, WR
In recent weeks, Adams requested a trade from the Raiders in search of a contender at the end of his career. Talks are slowing down due to the high cost the Raiders are looking for.
With that being said, the Raiders should accept the best offer available and move forward from the drama. The Jets, Steelers, Cowboys, and Ravens could all be possibilities. In this trade, they would save $17.5M before the deadline.
Bench: Zamir White, RB
Zamir White has struggled in his first four games as a starter. He has rushed 49 times for 152 yards (3.1 yards per carry), with two fumbles and no touchdowns. White missed last week and Sunday's game due to a groin injury.
During White's absence, both backup running backs, Alexander Mattison and Ameer Abdullah, have demonstrated better performances in the running game. They have shown more patience, better vision behind the line of scrimmage, and higher yards per carry.
Both running backs have earned more playing time and potential starts than White, who has stalled at the line of scrimmage.