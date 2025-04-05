3 Raiders who won’t be back in 2025 after Geno Smith contract extension

As widely expected since his arrival, quarterback Geno Smith and the Las Vegas Raiders have reportedly agreed on a contract extension.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Raiders signed Smith to a two-year deal with an "$85.5 million max value," including $66.5 million in guaranteed money. This tacks onto the two-time Pro Bowler's current pact, which he's entering the final season of, keeping him in Las Vegas through 2027.

In March, the Raiders sent a third-round pick in this year's NFL Draft to the Seattle Seahawks for Smith. Suddenly, they're further committed to the 34-year-old as their franchise signal-caller before even seeing him don the Silver and Black.

Smith's new arrangement with the Raiders ties him to head coach Pete Carroll. The duo spent six years together in Seattle. The latter's return to the sidelines this offseason following a brief hiatus presumably played a massive factor in Las Vegas' infatuation with the former.

Whatever the Raiders do from this point forward will be to build around Smith and put him in the best position to succeed. Despite their steep investment in the veteran passer, the club still boasts the second-most cap space in the NFL. Nevertheless, Las Vegas has failed to retain in-house talent this offseason since acquiring him, a trend that figures to continue.

Las Vegas lost Tre’von Moehrig, cornerback Nate Hobbs and linebackers Robert Spillane and Divine Deablo to free agency following its acquisition of Smith. Yet, that was before they paid him, so the correlation between the sequence of events is unclear. Regardless, if these three additional players who represented the Raiders in 2024 weren't part of the team's plans for 2025, they surely won't be now.

3 Raiders who won’t return to Las Vegas for 2025 NFL campaign after Geno Smith's contract extension

3. D.J. Turner, WR

A season-ending knee injury limited Turner to 12 contests last season. Las Vegas' new regime led by general manager John Spytek let the undrafted wide receiver hit the open market, bypassing an opportunity to tender him.

Turner posted a career-best receiving stat line across the board, yielding 16 catches for 158 yards and a touchdown. While the numbers don't jump off the page, he started six games and logged a 45.5 offensive snap share rate. His role may have been limited, but Las Vegas deployed him semi-regularly in their scoring unit.

On top of being a part-time pass-catcher, Turner's status as a special teams ace cannot be overlooked. He's a dynamic punt returner, though the Raiders have signaled he's replaceable, with Smith essentially sending him packing.

2. Ameer Abdullah, RB

Abdullah quietly enjoyed a bounce-back campaign in 2024 after being thrust into his most significant workload in nearly a decade. He exceeded 100 touches (106) and 500 scrimmage yards (572) for the first time since 2017 while serving as a special teamer.

Perpetually stuck in Las Vegas' disastrous backfield committee last season, other suitors should garner interest in Abdullah. He averaged 4.7 yards per tote and caught 40 passes, maintaining his reputation as a reliable albeit unsexy receiving back.

1. Desmond Ridder, QB

There's a clear hierarchy at the quarterback position in Las Vegas. Smith is the unquestioned starter, and rising third-year pro Aidan O'Connell is the clear-cut No. 2 option. Subsequently, Ridder, who the Raiders signed in the middle of last year out of desperation, to dry.

Ridder joining the Raiders was a byproduct of them losing O'Connell to a thumb ailment. He wasn't effective when given a chance, completing 20-of-39 for 208 yards, a score and two interceptions in his lone start.

A former third-round in 2022, Ridder's draft pedigree will only get him so far, something Smith knows far too well. Nonetheless, Las Vegas' new franchise gunslinger reinvented himself despite being counted out. Theoretically, the latter can do the same -- just not with the Raiders.