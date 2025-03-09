3 Rams beyond Cooper Kupp who won't be back as Los Angeles adds Davante Adams

The Los Angeles Rams made their second big move of this young offseason on Sunday, agreeing to a two-year deal worth $46 million ($26 million of which is guaranteed) with veteran wide receiver Davante Adams. With Adams on board and Matthew Stafford's future secure (for now, at least), we're getting a clearer picture of how L.A. will look in 2025.

It's clear at this point that the picture very much does not include Cooper Kupp, who the team has been open about dangling in trade talks even before news of the Adams signing broke. But even beyond Kupp, there are plenty of changes coming to this roster over what should continue to be a busy offseason.

3. WR Tyler Johnson

A fifth-round pick back in the 2020 NFL Draft, Johnson has flashed the ability to be a decent possession receiver over four years split between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams. But as a tough physical player and solid route runner who was more than willingly to stick his nose in as a blocker, his skill set always felt a bit duplicative of other players in L.A.'s receiving corps.

Johnson caught 28 of 44 passes for 299 yards and two touchdowns across two seasons with the Rams, and with Adams now on board, it feels unlikely that the team will bring him back for a third — especially considering that fellow pending free agent Demarcus Robinson figures to be ahead of him in Los Angeles' pecking order.

2. LB Troy Reeder

A six-year veteran of the Rams, Reeder was thrust into a significant role at the start of the 2024 season after Ernest Jones was dealt to the Tennessee Titans. It ... did not go well: It became apparent almost immediately that Reeder was a liability in the running game, as L.A. got torn up on the ground on a regular basis. He played in the team's first six games of the season, breaking up one pass and recording just one tackle for loss before putting put on IR.

In his absence, Omar Speights emerged as the far better option in the middle, and while the Rams need to find Speights a running mate with Reeder, Jake Hummel, and Christian Rozeboom all set to hit the open market, bringing Reeder back would feel like a bit of a disappointment.

1. OL Joseph Noteboom

Noteboom appears to profile as a swing tackle at the NFL level. But there's just one problem: He has a hard time staying on the field, which is a must for a player most useful as a depth piece. Noteboom should've had a chance to fill in amid numerous injuries for L.A. in 2024, much as he did for left tackle Andrew Whitworth earlier in his tenure with the team. But he was available for just 220 of the Rams' 1090 offensive snaps last season, and that's awfully hard to rely on moving forward. With Alaric Jackson's contract expiring and Rob Havenstein not getting any younger, L.A. would do well to look elsewhere as it fleshes out its depth chart up front.