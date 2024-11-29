3 RBs not named Ashton Jeanty who would fix the Cowboys run game
Rico Dowdle finally went over the century mark in the Dallas Cowboys' win over the Giants on Thanksgiving but there's no guarantee he'll be the team's starting running back when next season kicks off. It's imperative for Dallas' front office to strengthen their ground game if they want to compete for a Super Bowl next season.
Some Cowboys fans might fantasize about the team spending a first-round pick on Boise State star Ashton Jeanty, but the more prudent course of action would be to invest less money in the running back position. There are several free agents who could prove to be interesting options for the team. A prospect who can be acquired via a later round pick could also be a shrewd acquisition.
Cowboys fans interested in their team's long-term prospects at running back should keep an eye on the following three players.
Cowboys running back option No. 3: Rico Dowdle
Dowdle's breakout performance against the Giants does give him a platform to build on down the stretch. It's conceivable, if not probable, that he can turn his lengthy 2024 regular season audition into a starting spot in 2025.
After all, the former South Carolina running back is averaging 4.5 yards per carry this season. That represents reasonable efficiency for a Dallas offense that's had major issues at quarterback. There's a cogent argument to be made that Dowdle's numbers would be a lot better if Dak Prescott was still healthy.
At his best, Dowdle is a bowling ball style runner who can get downhill quickly and attack opposing defenders. He doesn't have a ton of wiggle to work with in the hole. He's more of a flashing back that can get onto opponents quickly and put them on their heels.
One underrated aspect to Dowdle's game this year is his development as a pass-catcher. He's caught 32 balls for 195 yards and three touchdowns on the year. Dallas would still be wise to acquire another back to establish a time-share with Dowdle in 2025, but he is not a one dimensional running back.
Cowboys fans might not be excited to see Dowdle get his opportunity next year, but Dallas has a lot of other holes to fill this offseason. Sticking with him might allow the franchise to spend their draft capital and free agent dollars elsewhere.
Cowboys running back option No. 2: AJ Dillon
AJ Dillon's spot on this list hinges heavily on his health. He's missed the entire 2024 season with a troublesome neck injury. Any interest the Cowboys have in the current Packers player will depend heavily on his medical records.
Assuming he's healthy, Dillon checks a lot of boxes for a Cowboys offense that wants to be more physical at the line of scrimmage. He's a classic bruising back who can punish opposing front sevens with his intense style of running. Green Bay really leveraged his size to punish defenses who tried to load the box to stymy their ground game.
The non-medical drawback to signing Dillon is that he would require a partner in the backfield to provide balance for the offense. He is a good back to deploy on early downs, but the Cowboys would want to acquire a third-down back to help boost their productivity on obvious passing downs. That might also be a good way to keep Dillon's snap count under control.
Dillon's free agency price should be pretty modest coming off an injury-ravaged season. He would be a cheap free agent signing with a lot of upside for Dallas. A short-term deal would be best for both the player and team in this occasion. Signing him might be a gamble worth taking for the Cowboys.
Cowboys running back option No. 1: Omarion Hampton
Drafting a running back in Round 1 would be too rich for a team with the Cowboys' financial restraints. Waiting until Day Two to select North Carolina's Omarion Hampton could be the right amount of draft capital to spend to elevate their ground game.
Hampton isn't the big-play back that Jeanty is, but he's a strong, physical runner who can keep the chains moving. He would give the Cowboys' offense some much-needed physicality on short-yardage and goal-line runs. Hampton has the build to soak up 20-plus carries per game for a Dallas offense that needs more balance.
The North Carolina star isn't just a plodder though. He has strong, thick legs that allow him to break tackles in the hole and power away from would-be tacklers in the open field. It would be a stretch to call him a homerun hitter but he's got more explosiveness than Dallas currently has at the running back position.
The Cowboys should stay away from Hampton if his stock rises into Round 1. That's too rich for his upside as a player. Nabbing him anywhere in the second round or later would represent excellent value for a front office that needs to execute an efficient offseason plan. Hampton would remind a lot of Dallas fans of Ezekiel Elliott in his prime. He may not blossom into a star but it would be a surprise if Hampton doesn't operate like an above-average starer early in his NFL career.