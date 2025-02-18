3 realistic Steelers trades that make too much sense not to make
By DJ Dunson
Those viral rumors of the Jacksonville Jaguars shopping Trevor Lawrence were always exaggerated. The speculation sprung from a reporter who covers the PGA Tour Live and Big Ten who reported that the Pittsburgh Steelers called about a potential trade for the former No. 1 overall pick. The Steelers' interest is savvy. Lawrence is a highly compensated No. 1 overall pick who has regressed but still has demonstrated a higher upside than anyone the Steelers have had on their roster since Big Ben’s retirement. Unfortunately, the interest was not mutual and the Steelers shot it down expeditiously.
However, there are a slew of hypothetical trade scenarios the Steelers can make that could create a crater a tenth of the size of the Trevor Lawrence rumors but would make enough of an impact to improve their final result in 2025.
3 realistic trades the Steelers that make too much sense not to make
3. Deebo Samuel
Entering the final year of his three-year, $ 72year contract, Deebo Samuel has become a victim of the San Francisco 49ers offense’s excess. The acquisition of Christian McCaffrey mitigated the need to have him playing out of the backfield and Brandon Aiyuk is a superior pure receiver. However, for a Steelers organization needing playmakers, Samuel is a 2-for-1 Swiss Army Knife who can make waves at several positions.
For a Round 3 and Round 5 pick? That should get a deal done.
2. Minkah Fitzpatrick for DK Metcalf
DK Metcalf has been the Seattle Seahawks' most explosive receiver for the past six seasons, raking in 438 catches for 6,300 yards, and 48 touchdowns in that period. Alongside Randy Moss, Metcalf is one of two receivers in NFL history with at least 50 catches, 900 yards, and five touchdowns in each of their first five seasons. However, uncertainty over Geno Smith’s future and their inconsistent connection have made him one of the Seahawks' most likely trade assets.
If extension talks between the Seahawks and Metcalf break down, he would be an impending free agent in 2026. The Seahawks are currently over the cap, and 2023 first-round pick Jaxon Smith-Njigba has emerged as a viable No. 1 receiver while Metcalf, 28, is seeking a huge bump in his pay. A dozen receivers earn more than Metcalf's $24 million average annual value. Any team that acquires him will be obligated to pay the pied piper eventually, but he’d be exactly what the doctor ordered.
Meanwhile, Fitzpatrick fills a significant need for the Seahawks' secondary for a ball-hawking coverage safety despite concerns over his lack of splash plays in recent years. Seahawks coach Mike Macdonalds’ defenses were some of the best in the league at creating pressure, but have been scouring the draft for an upgrade at safety. It’s a tough sell for both franchises, but it solves a problem for both front offices.
1. Cooper Kupp
Cooper Kupp is still one of the most technically skilled receivers in the league. He blocks well in the running game and catches balls across the middle, which Arthur Smith can appreciate. In prior stops, Smith’s offenses have emphasized passing across the middle of the field. However, even in his prime, Kupp struggled to remain healthy and he’s due $20 million in 2025 and $19.85 million in 2026. For those reasons, he could be had for a conditional third that becomes fourth if he plays fewer than a set number of games.
Pittsburgh thought they had a shot at Kupp during the season. He'll be a year older, and a year removed from his Triple Crown season in 2021. There are pros and cons to trading for Kupp, which is why the price would have to be lower for the front office than it was for the Jets to get their hands on Davante Adams to consider it.